Grand Island Northwest boys, girls move past Gering

“In the second half they only scored two goals,” he said. “If we would have played like that (the whole game), we could have created some chances. I told the guys we just need to pull the trigger on some of the shots. We try to set up the perfect shot, the perfect pass, but you’re never going to be perfect. Doesn’t matter what angle you’re coming from left, right or middle, just got to take a chance. We held them off and we were strong in the back. I think that’s how we would like to play going forward — strong defense.”“We don’t have the depth like other teams do. We barely have enough for a JV squad, so I have some of the guys from varsity swing over and they’re already tired, but that’s never an excuse. Conditioning is one thing that we got to get better at, but I told them what we don’t have in conditioning or speed we can make up for in skills. Essentially, the best teams are not fast, they’re not strong, they basically just have down the fundamentals of the game.”