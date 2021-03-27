Grand Island Northwest boys, girls move past Gering

The Grand Island Northwest girls and boys earned wins over Gering on Saturday.
In the girls game, GINW took a 2-0 lead into halftime. The Vikings picked up three more goals in the second to take a 5-0 win.
“We’re rebuilding this year. We’ve got a young team, and we have three or four girls out with injuries and our subs were few,” Gering girls coach Natalie Prokop said. “ I’m very happy with my teams performance because they never gave up. Grand Island had (Lexie Lillenthal and Faith Eickhoff) on their side with their feet skills. They were on fire. It was a good game. The girls fought hard.”
Prokop said her team played hard all 80 minutes.
“When we would get the ball down on our end attacking, we were doing really well,” she said. ”We just put anything into place. We had a few shots on goal both halves, we just couldn’t get anything to fall in place.”
The GINW boys went into the half with an 8-0 lead. Gering, though, came out and played much tougher in the second.
“We changed the formation, and we had to change people around in the second half. That’s the team that I need to see for the rest of the season. We were aggressive. We played to the whistle,” boys coach Chris Guadarrama said.
The Bulldogs gave up just two goals in the second. The Vikings got their first second-period goal with 55:44 into the match.
Gering wouldn’t surrender another goal until 74:03 into the match.
“In the second half they only scored two goals,” he said. “If we would have played like that (the whole game), we could have created some chances. I told the guys we just need to pull the trigger on some of the shots. We try to set up the perfect shot, the perfect pass, but you’re never going to be perfect. Doesn’t matter what angle you’re coming from left, right or middle, just got to take a chance. We held them off and we were strong in the back. I think that’s how we would like to play going forward — strong defense.”“We don’t have the depth like other teams do. We barely have enough for a JV squad, so I have some of the guys from varsity swing over and they’re already tired, but that’s never an excuse. Conditioning is one thing that we got to get better at, but I told them what we don’t have in conditioning or speed we can make up for in skills. Essentially, the best teams are not fast, they’re not strong, they basically just have down the fundamentals of the game.”
Guadarrama, though, said it only helps his team to face tough squads like Grand Island Northwest.
“A contest like this definitely is going to get us ready for upcoming games like Bennington. We do play in Torrington next Tuesday, so I think something like this will get us ready.”
The girls host Torrington on Tuesday, March 30, and the boys travel to Torrington.