Hack moves to the top of Platte Valley Pro-Am leaderboard

Jhared Hack, of Las Vegas, equaled his first round score of 67 to gain the lead in the Platte Valley Pro-Am on Saturday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Hack takes a 134 into Sunday’s championship round. He finished the first round behind Nick Mason, of Denver, who shot a 66 in round one. Mason fell to a third-place tie after firing a 71 on Saturday. Mason is tied with Sam Cyr, of Wailuku, Hawaii.
Moving up to second was Derek Tolan, of Denver, who carded a 71 in the first round, and a second round 65 to finish with a 136.
Chris Gilman, of Yorba Linda, California; Brad Marek, of Berkeley, California and Li Wang of Seattle finished tied for fifth with a two-day score of 138.
Coby Welch, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is in eighth at 139, and Derek Fribbs, of Boulder, Colorado; Tom Gempel, of Parker, Colorado and Steven Kupcho, of Westminster, Colorado, tied at ninth with a 140.
Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, took a big leap up the leaderboard after shooting a 76 in the first round. Lashley rebounded with a 67 to move up to a two-way tie at 16th with Kade Brown, of Oberlin, Kansas.
Brock Ehler, of Scottsbluff, ended in a five-way tie for 20th after shooting a 72 for a two-day total of 146. Ehler is tied with Tony Aguilar, Zahkai Brown, Gage Ihrig and Griffin Wood.
In the amateur division, first place went to the Clemens Carpet team of Marc Clemens, Steve Reisig, Matt Silverman and Trevor Neumann with a score of 180.3.
Johhnson Cashway’s Tyler Barry, Jon Roberts, Andy Doll and Doug Millay scored a 181.6 for second place.
942 Memorial’s team of Scott Van Newkirk, Bowdy Ehler, Jay Ehler and Paxton Ehler claimed third at 183.5.
Evan Lerma, TJ Krajewski, Curtis Schmidt and Ryan Cochoel took fourth for Airlink with a two-day score of 184.5.
In fifth place was Ideal Linen’s team of Ryan Bolzer, Brandon Stark, Shane Luebe and Ryan Green with a 184.6.
Individual Top 10 (Pros)
1, Jhared Hack, Las Vegas, 67-67-134; 2, Derek Tolan, Denver, 71-65-136; 3, Nick Mason, Denver, 66-71-137; 5, Chris Gilman, Yorba Linda, California, 70-68-138; 5, Brad Marek, Berkeley, California, 69-69-138; 5, Li Wang, Seattle, 69-69-138; 8, Coby Welch, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 69-70-139; 9, Derek Fribbs, Boulder, Colorado, 71-69-140; 9, Tom Gempel, Parker, Colorado, 69-71-140; 9, Steven Kupcho, Westminster, Colorado, 73-67-140.
Top 10 Amateur Teams
1, Clemens Carpet (Marc Clemens, Steve Reisig, Matt Silverman, Trevor Neumann), 180.3; 2, Johnson Cashway (Tyler, Barry, Jon Roberts, Andy Doll and Doug Millay), 181.6; 3, 942 Memorial (Scott Van Newkirk, Bowdy Ehler, Jay Ehler, Paxton Ehler), 183.5; 4, Airlink (Evan Lerma, TJ Krajewski, Curtis Schmidt, Ryan Gochoel), 184.5; 5, Ideal Linen (Ryan Bolzer, Brandon Stark, Shane Luebe, Ryan Green), 184.6; 6, The Zone @ SSP (Sam Mark, Todd Lewis, Shane Wilson, Kevin Carmody) 184.7; 7, B&C Steel — Reinhardt (Lewis Reinhardt, Richie Patten, Jimmy Reinhardt, Walker Patten), 185.6; 8, Intralinks (Kent Steffens, Rick Tuggle, Scott Phillips, Dave Golden), 185.7; 9, Scotty’s (Nic Haun, Greg Ernst, Ray Ernst, Al Haun), 185.9; 9, Runza — Sidney/Haupt Landscaping (Lance Juelfs, Chuck Haupt, Morgan haupt, Jeff Heller) 185.9; 9, Team Chevrolet (Mark Overman, Lee Rubottom, Jeff Wolfe, Kent Holub), 185.9.