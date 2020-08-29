Hack moves to the top of Platte Valley Pro-Am leaderboard

Jhared Hack, of Las Vegas, equaled his first round score of 67 to gain the lead in the Platte Valley Pro-Am on Saturday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Hack takes a 134 into Sunday’s championship round. He finished the first round behind Nick Mason, of Denver, who shot a 66 in round one. Mason fell to a third-place tie after firing a 71 on Saturday. Mason is tied with Sam Cyr, of Wailuku, Hawaii.

Moving up to second was Derek Tolan, of Denver, who carded a 71 in the first round, and a second round 65 to finish with a 136.

Chris Gilman, of Yorba Linda, California; Brad Marek, of Berkeley, California and Li Wang of Seattle finished tied for fifth with a two-day score of 138.

Coby Welch, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is in eighth at 139, and Derek Fribbs, of Boulder, Colorado; Tom Gempel, of Parker, Colorado and Steven Kupcho, of Westminster, Colorado, tied at ninth with a 140.

Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, took a big leap up the leaderboard after shooting a 76 in the first round. Lashley rebounded with a 67 to move up to a two-way tie at 16th with Kade Brown, of Oberlin, Kansas.