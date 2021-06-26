Hastings explodes offensively to take both games from the Express

The WESTCO Express had its hands full as they fell to Hastings in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday.
In game one, Hastings took a 10-2 win.
The Express fell behind 1-0 in the first inning.
WESTCO had a brief lead in the top of the second inning. Cameron Meyer hit a single to right field that plated Gavin Dunkel.
The Express picked up another run on a balk by Hastings to take a 2-1 lead.
Hastings tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, before taking a 4-2 lead in the third inning.
Hastings tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
The sixth inning was an offensive showcase by Hastings scoring five runs as they ran to a 10-2 win
Meyer took the loss on the mound pitching four innings striking out two and surrendering eight hits and two walks. Carter Reisig pitched 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. He gave up two four hits and walked one batter.
Meyer led the team offensively as well, He was 1-for-3 with the team’s only RBI of the game.
In game two action, Hastings picked up where it left off in game one putting up three runs in the top of the first and six more in the second for a 9-0 lead.
Hastings cruised the rest of the way putting up a run in the third and three more in the fifth to win the game 13-0 on the 10-run rule.
Jackson Howard pitched 1 2/3 innings to take the loss. He surrendered seven hits and gave up nine runs.
Corbin Loutzenhister pitched 1 1/3 relief innings giving up one run before Gavin Baltz took over on the hill. Baltz struckout two batters in two innings of work.
From the plate, WESTCO had four hits. Moises Panduro, Andon Pittman, Adan Vargas and Howard each had a hit in the game.
The Express are back in action at home on Sunday. WESTCO plays a doubleheader against Laramie starting at noon.