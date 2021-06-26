Hastings explodes offensively to take both games from the Express

The WESTCO Express had its hands full as they fell to Hastings in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In game one, Hastings took a 10-2 win.

The Express fell behind 1-0 in the first inning.

WESTCO had a brief lead in the top of the second inning. Cameron Meyer hit a single to right field that plated Gavin Dunkel.

The Express picked up another run on a balk by Hastings to take a 2-1 lead.

Hastings tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, before taking a 4-2 lead in the third inning.

Hastings tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

The sixth inning was an offensive showcase by Hastings scoring five runs as they ran to a 10-2 win

Meyer took the loss on the mound pitching four innings striking out two and surrendering eight hits and two walks. Carter Reisig pitched 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. He gave up two four hits and walked one batter.

Meyer led the team offensively as well, He was 1-for-3 with the team’s only RBI of the game.