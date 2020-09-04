Hastings sprints past Scottsbluff

Hastings’ Jarrett Synek threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Class B No. 4 rated (Omaha World-Herald) Tigers to a 45-6 win over Scottsbluff on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
Synek, a senior, finished with 268 yards through the air while piling up 55 on the ground to help improve his team to 3-0 on the season. The Bearcats entered unfamiliar territory with its second straight loss of the season before heading to perennial power Aurora next Friday night.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said miscues by the Bearcats proved costly as the Tigers were able to capitalize on Scottsbluff turnovers early on.
“You put yourself in negative situations and we did that tonight,” he said. “There were some things we could get better at, that we did in the second half and we talked about at halftime, so that’s a positive. Something we can take with us as we go into next week.”
Synek and the Tigers chewed up time of possession in the first quarter on their first drive of the game when the senior quarterback found Gareth Jones on a 13-yard pass to cap off an 88-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Bearcats tried to answer on their next possession after driving deep into Hastings territory before missing a field goal attempt with 1:11 left in the frame.
The Second quarter was all Tigers as Breyer Menke added to 32-yard field goal with just under 11 minutes to play in the quarter to extend the lead to 10-0.
Synek took over throughout the second quarter with an 8-yard scamper followed by connecting on three straight touchdown passes to three different receivers. Synek hit Braden Kalvelage for 39 yards, Carson Shoemaker for 23, and Beau Dreher for 42 to give Hastings a 38-0 lead at halftime.
Hall said his halftime talk to the players came down to one word on the white board. Who?
“Who is going to be the person on this team. Who is going to be the guy that’s going to take charge. Who can we look to. Who can be our leader. Who’s going to make a play. There’s a whole lot of things that can go with that who question. Who is it going to be for this team?” He said. “I think that’s something we have to continue to look to look at and try to develop. Do we know who that is yet? I don’t know. I think we’re going to try to figure some things out over the weekend when we look at film. But we’ve got to find somebody, or people, who are going to step up in critical situations.”
Synek finished off the scoring for Hastings at the 8:59 mark of the third quarter with a 28-yard strike to Ryan Bauer to nail down the 45-0 score. However, the Bearcats found the end zone for the first time this season when Jackson Ostdiek broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run at the 1:23 mark of the third quarter. The run failed on the 2-point conversion to keep the score 45-6 in favor of Hastings.
Although disappointed with the loss, Hall praised Synek and the well-rounded Hastings team believes at this point of the season the Tigers are the best team in Class B.
“He’s a great player. Without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen in the last couple of years and we’ve seen some pretty good ones,” Hall said of Synek. “I think right now, in week two, Hastings is the best team in Class B. Will they be that team in six weeks? I don’t know, but I’ve been able to watch everyone in Class B and what they are doing right now, I think they are the best team in Class B.”
Synek and the Tigers finished the night with 381 total yards 113 on the ground and 268 through the air.
Scottsbluff was paced by Ostdiek’s 117 yards rushing as the Bearcats finished with a total of 131 on the ground. Brett Hill finished the night with 158 yards through the air highlighted by a 64-yard strike to Alex Galindo. Galindo added 10 yards rushing with 103 receiving yards in the loss.
Scottsbluff will try to bounce back next week when it travels to Aurora.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
H — Jarrett Synek 13 pass to Gareth Jones (Breyer Menke kick)
Second Quarter
H — Menke 32 field goal
H — Synek 8 run (Menke kick)
H — Synek 39 pass to Braden Kalvelage (Menke kick)
H — Synek 23 pass to Carson Shoemaker (Menke kick)
H — Synek 42 pass to Beau Dreher (Menke kick)
Third Quarter
H — Synek 28 pass to Ryan Bauer (Menke kick)
S — Jackson Ostdiek 72 run (run failed)
