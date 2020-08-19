HASTINGS — The Hastings Sodbusters capped off the season with a 13-2 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Wednesday.
Both teams started off slowly offensively with Hastings getting on the board first in the second inning when Jack Barrios scored on a Brett Curran double.
The Pioneers evened the score in the third inning. Eathan Secrest singled in David Barclay to knot the game at 1-1.
Hastings took the lead again in the fourth. Barrios connected for a double to score Nick Carlson for the 2-1 lead.
The Sodbusters bats came alive in the fifth inning. Ryan Doran singled in Garrett Kennedy. Grant Goldson knocked in Doran for the 4-1 Hastings lead.
Carlson doubled in Goldston, and Kellen Carr drove in Carlson for the 6-1 lead.
The Pioneers’ Travis Wunderlin batted into a fielder’s choice to score Tyler Zimmerman to cut the lead to 6-2, but the Sodbusters exploded again on offense in the eighth inning.
Kellen Carr scored for the first run in the inning for Hastings. With the bases loaded, Chris Esposito drew a walk scoring Brett Curran.
On the next two at-bats, Godlston and Matt Wickwire drew walks to score Mike Boeve and Doran.
The Sodbusters closed out the scoring on a three-run triple by Carr.
Kirby Wells earned the win on the mound pitching 6.2 innings striking out five. Dylan Rogers pitches 1.1 inning striking out four and Boeve struck out two batters in one inning of work.
Carr led Hastings with four RBIs on three hits. Goldston had two RBIs on one hit.
The Pioneers’ Kyle Weber took the loss in five innings of pitching.
