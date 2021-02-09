Hay Springs boys, girls use big first halves to down Minatare

In boys action, Chaz Twarling scored 10 points including two 3-pointers and Cassius Fraser scored six as Hay Springs ran out to a 22-8 lead after one.

The first quarter proved to be the difference in the game as Minatare picked it up on offense in the second putting up 10 points. Sammy Gonzales and Kevin Torres each scored three in the second.

Hay Springs production fell off scoring 13 in the second. Cadell Brunsch scored six in the second to pace the Hawks.

The third saw both teams playing well offensively with Hay Springs scoring 15 points and Minatare put up 11.

Hay Springs pulled out the win as both teams scored six in the final frame.

Minatare boys coach JJ Ozuna said Hay Springs nailed a large percentage of their shots.

“They kept hitting shots. They were shooting lights out there in the first. They were hitting shots in order to get to get that lead and it just stayed at about 20. We just couldn’t chip away at it. We would go on a three or four point run, and then they would hit shots when they needed to,” he said.

Hay Springs came out playing pressure defense to open the game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}