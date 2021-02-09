Hay Springs boys, girls use big first halves to down Minatare

MINATARE — A big first half helped the Hay Springs boys and girls pull out wins over Minatare on Tuesday.
In the girls game, Hay Springs jumped out an 11-1 lead in the first quarter including two 3-pointers by Samantha Toof. Joce Varvel also canned a three in the first.
The Hawks continued shooting well in the second putting up 9 points behind four points by Sadie Hanks. Minatare, though, found its offensive footing in the second putting up eight points including four by Jacqueline Sanchez.
Four points from Hanks and a 3-pointer by Varvel helped Hay Springs extend its lead to 34-12.
Minatare’s big fourth quarter helped them close the gap. The Indians’ Raschelle Magdaleno scored seven of Minatare’s 16 fourth-quarter points. Hay Springs, though, held on for the 43-28 win.
The Indians’ slow start was the difference in the game, Minatare girls coach Tyler Koke said.
“We came out a little bit slow,” he said. We weren’t hitting our shots early on. They made theirs and it gave them a little bit of a run.”
Koke said he was proud of the way his team played hard the whoe game.
“We came back in the fourth quarter, but they weathered the storm pretty well. We came back within 12, and we were just missing a lot of layups. They made their easy shots, and we missed ours. I think that was kind of the key to what happened tonight.”
In boys action, Chaz Twarling scored 10 points including two 3-pointers and Cassius Fraser scored six as Hay Springs ran out to a 22-8 lead after one.
The first quarter proved to be the difference in the game as Minatare picked it up on offense in the second putting up 10 points. Sammy Gonzales and Kevin Torres each scored three in the second.
Hay Springs production fell off scoring 13 in the second. Cadell Brunsch scored six in the second to pace the Hawks.
The third saw both teams playing well offensively with Hay Springs scoring 15 points and Minatare put up 11.
Hay Springs pulled out the win as both teams scored six in the final frame.
Minatare boys coach JJ Ozuna said Hay Springs nailed a large percentage of their shots.
“They kept hitting shots. They were shooting lights out there in the first. They were hitting shots in order to get to get that lead and it just stayed at about 20. We just couldn’t chip away at it. We would go on a three or four point run, and then they would hit shots when they needed to,” he said.
Hay Springs came out playing pressure defense to open the game.
“We kind of expect that with every team, getting pressed and being able to break their press. We were mentally ready for that. I don’t know what what the deal was, we were just a couple of steps slower tonight to start out with. We did have our good moments, but for the most part (Hay Springs) definitely came to win,” Ozuna said.
Ozuna said his team’s lack of depth was a big different in the game, but said he is pleased with his team’s performance.
“Kale and Dario, those guys work their butts off, and there’s no quit in them. It seems like they get hammered in every game but they stick with it, and keep working hard. We try to model every one of our guys off that no quit mentality,” Ozuna said.
Boys
Hay Springs 22 13 15 6 — 56
Minatare 8 10 11 6 — 35
Hay Springs
Chaz Twarling 20, Gabe Varvel 2, Cassisus Fraser 12, Dusty Brien 2, Gage Mintken 2, Cadell Brunsch 10, Toby Scherbarth 4, Logan DeCoste 4.
Minatare
Sammy Gonzales 5, Dario Rodriguez 11, Kale Gibbons 10, Fred Torres 3, Anthony Benavidez 3, Kevin Torres 3.
Girls
Hay Springs 11 9 14 9 — 43
Minatare 1 8 3 16 — 28
Hay Springs
Bailey Scherbarth 2, Mia Skinner 4, Hannah Hoos 3, Samantha Toof 11, Joce Varvel 6, Sadie Hanks 8, Jaiden Anderson 3, Jazlyn Smith 1, Gabby Twarling 5.
Minatare