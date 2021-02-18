Hemgingford’s Gomez wraps up career with second place at girls state wrestling tournament

“(There’s) definitely been a lot of challenges. For me, growing up in a very small town, there was not exactly a lot of people who even heard of girls wrestling before, so it’s about changing the minds of people. It’s taken a lot of years, but we’re here,” she said.

Gomez, though, said she didn’t really have to change the minds of her fellow wrestlers who had become accustomed to seeing her on the wrestling mat.

“A lot of times, I was the only girl,” she said. “I wouldn’t get my own locker. I’d have to go in the bathroom and I’d have ladies staring at me in the bathroom changing into my singlet. I even had an older woman come up to me and say that I was going to go to hell for what I was doing. I got so much hate. It definitely was difficult for me because I was a bigger girl. There were a couple people that said to my face, ‘You’re too big.’ Or, ‘Aren’t you insecure?’ I had people on social media, who I didn’t even know, contact me and asking. ‘Why are you doing this?’”

The knee injury Gomez suffered ended her season, and she’s also decided to call it a career. Gomez has scholarship offers from colleges to compete in wrestling, but she said she is ready to give back.

“My plan is to, hopefully, help coach. Whether it’s little kids or just trying to fill that little hole. With the amount of girl wrestlers that are coming in, they are going to need coaches. That’s going to be a big thing,” she said.

