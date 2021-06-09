Hemingford’s Turek winding down career at West Nebraska All-Star game

“I feel like I really didn’t have anything to prove to myself,” he said. “I met the goals that I wanted to accomplish. I just feel like I had different priorities in my life when it came to making that decision. It’s not that I hated the game, that’s not really what it was. It was just the priorities in my life.”

Turek said he is happy to have this one last opportunity to step on the football field.

“I feel very honored to be able to be chosen to play in this game and I take great, great appreciation and pride in being able to compete with players who I played against or watched throughout high school and be able to, hopefully, build lifelong relationships with them, I think the most important thing is just to build those kinds of relationships. That’s the biggest thing that I’m excited about, and just going out to play the game that I love to play.”

The all-star game will mark the first time Turek will have played 11-man football, he said.

“I don’t think in all my years of playing — even when I was eight years old playing football for the first time — I don’t think I’ve ever played 11 man before. It’s still the same game, of course, but it’s exciting,” Turek said.