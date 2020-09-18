 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Football Scores: Sept. 18
0 comments

High School Football Scores: Sept. 18

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
football teaser

By The Associated Press

Adams Central 21, Cozad 13

Allen 50, Homer 13

Anselmo-Merna 80, Ainsworth 20

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Arcadia-Loup City 32, Amherst 7

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Concordia 6

Arthur County 46, Paxton 26

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20, OT

Auburn 49, Douglas County West 14

Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26

Beatrice 47, Elkhorn North 21

Bellevue East 32, Lincoln High 15

Bellevue West 49, Millard South 29

Bertrand 52, Alma 14

Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Bloomfield 28, Pender 24

Blue Hill 33, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 80, High Plains Community 6

Burwell 57, Ravenna 12

Cambridge 32, Arapahoe 18

Central City 49, Lexington 0

Central Valley 36, Riverside 14

Centura 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Chadron 16, Gering 14

Creek Valley 63, Minatare 22

Creighton 46, Boyd County 8

Cross County 52, Nebraska Christian 32

Diller-Odell 64, Omaha Christian Academy 12

Doniphan West, Kan. 44, Johnson-Brock 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 0

Elgin Public/Pope John 24, CWC 22

Elkhorn 38, Blair 28

Elkhorn South 44, Lincoln Southwest 0

Elm Creek 26, Southern Valley 22

Elmwood-Murdock 66, East Butler 26

Falls City 46, Louisville 6

Fillmore Central 32, Fairbury 14

Franklin 60, Elba 6

Freeman 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Fremont 22, Grand Island 21

Garden County 44, Mullen 34

Gordon/Rushville 26, Bennett County, S.D. 12

Grand Island Central Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick's 13

Grand Island Northwest 21, Waverly 20, OT

Gretna 35, Lincoln Pius X 3

Guardian Angels 38, Madison 16

Heartland 26, Southern 22

Heartland Lutheran 86, Lewiston 58

Hemingford 54, Morrill 30

Hi-Line 68, Maxwell 30

Holdrege 34, Sidney 10

Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 12

Kenesaw 48, Giltner 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14

Leyton 61, Hyannis 24

Lincoln Christian 19, Columbus Lakeview 14

Lincoln Southeast 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6

Loomis 47, Overton 16

Malcolm 30, Centennial 7

McCook 41, Seward 14

Medicine Valley 36, Axtell 26

Meridian 56, St. Edward 25

Minden 43, Hershey 0

Mitchell 56, Chase County 8

Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Palmyra 18

Nebraska Lutheran 60, Palmer 16

Neligh-Oakdale 64, North Central 46

Norris 28, Omaha Roncalli 17

North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29

North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60, Cedar Bluffs 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Bennington 25

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 27

Ord 42, Broken Bow 0

Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7

Parkview Christian 38, Pawnee City 26

Perkins County 43, Bayard 8

Pierce 56, Arlington 13

Platteview 38, Nebraska City 30

Plattsmouth 35, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Pleasanton 70, Ansley-Litchfield 52

Ponca 49, Twin River 18

Potter-Dix 46, Crawford 8

Ralston 33, York 12

Raymond Central 20, Fort Calhoun 6

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Twin Loup 6

Scottsbluff 35, Custer, S.D. 0

South Platte 58, Hay Springs 42

Southwest 25, Silver Lake 6

St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6

Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

Stuart 20, Cody-Kilgore 18

Sutherland 56, Kimball 20

Sutton 42, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Syracuse 21, Superior 20, OT

Thayer Central 56, Johnson County Central 22

Tri County 66, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 6

Wahoo 38, Milford 0

Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32

Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0

Weeping Water 48, Conestoga 8

West Holt 34, Summerland 22

West Point-Beemer 53, O'Neill 14

Wynot 70, Randolph 14

Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.

Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.

Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.

Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.

Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.

Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.

Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Ten to start football season in October
Football

Big Ten to start football season in October

  • Updated

 Nebraska football is back on for the fall after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted to restart the season with a target date of Oct. 24, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News