High School Football Scores: Sept. 18

By The Associated Press
Adams Central 21, Cozad 13
Allen 50, Homer 13
Anselmo-Merna 80, Ainsworth 20
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Arcadia-Loup City 32, Amherst 7
Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 46, Paxton 26
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20, OT
Auburn 49, Douglas County West 14
Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26
Beatrice 47, Elkhorn North 21
Bellevue East 32, Lincoln High 15
Bellevue West 49, Millard South 29
Bertrand 52, Alma 14
Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6
Bloomfield 28, Pender 24
Blue Hill 33, Lawrence-Nelson 6
Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 80, High Plains Community 6
Burwell 57, Ravenna 12
Cambridge 32, Arapahoe 18
Central City 49, Lexington 0
Central Valley 36, Riverside 14
Centura 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Chadron 16, Gering 14
Creek Valley 63, Minatare 22
Creighton 46, Boyd County 8
Cross County 52, Nebraska Christian 32
Diller-Odell 64, Omaha Christian Academy 12
Doniphan West, Kan. 44, Johnson-Brock 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 24, CWC 22
Elkhorn 38, Blair 28
Elkhorn South 44, Lincoln Southwest 0
Elm Creek 26, Southern Valley 22
Elmwood-Murdock 66, East Butler 26
Falls City 46, Louisville 6
Fillmore Central 32, Fairbury 14
Franklin 60, Elba 6
Freeman 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8
Fremont 22, Grand Island 21
Garden County 44, Mullen 34
Gordon/Rushville 26, Bennett County, S.D. 12
Grand Island Central Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick's 13
Grand Island Northwest 21, Waverly 20, OT
Gretna 35, Lincoln Pius X 3
Guardian Angels 38, Madison 16
Heartland 26, Southern 22
Heartland Lutheran 86, Lewiston 58
Hemingford 54, Morrill 30
Hi-Line 68, Maxwell 30
Holdrege 34, Sidney 10
Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 12
Kenesaw 48, Giltner 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14
Leyton 61, Hyannis 24
Lincoln Christian 19, Columbus Lakeview 14
Lincoln Southeast 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6
Loomis 47, Overton 16
Malcolm 30, Centennial 7
McCook 41, Seward 14
Medicine Valley 36, Axtell 26
Meridian 56, St. Edward 25
Minden 43, Hershey 0
Mitchell 56, Chase County 8
Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Palmyra 18
Nebraska Lutheran 60, Palmer 16
Neligh-Oakdale 64, North Central 46
Norris 28, Omaha Roncalli 17
North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29
North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21
Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60, Cedar Bluffs 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Bennington 25
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Ord 42, Broken Bow 0
Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7
Parkview Christian 38, Pawnee City 26
Perkins County 43, Bayard 8
Pierce 56, Arlington 13
Platteview 38, Nebraska City 30
Plattsmouth 35, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Pleasanton 70, Ansley-Litchfield 52
Ponca 49, Twin River 18
Potter-Dix 46, Crawford 8
Ralston 33, York 12
Raymond Central 20, Fort Calhoun 6
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Twin Loup 6
Scottsbluff 35, Custer, S.D. 0
South Platte 58, Hay Springs 42
Southwest 25, Silver Lake 6
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6
Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20
Stuart 20, Cody-Kilgore 18
Sutherland 56, Kimball 20
Sutton 42, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Syracuse 21, Superior 20, OT
Thayer Central 56, Johnson County Central 22
Tri County 66, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 6
Wahoo 38, Milford 0
Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32
Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0
Weeping Water 48, Conestoga 8
West Holt 34, Summerland 22
West Point-Beemer 53, O'Neill 14
Wynot 70, Randolph 14
Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.
Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.
Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.
Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.
Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.
Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
