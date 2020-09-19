 Skip to main content
High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

By The Associated Press

SOFTBALL

Scottsbluff 9, CCV 0

Scottsbluff 16, Central City 0

Grand Island Northwest9, Scottsbluff 1

Ralston 6, Gering 5

Gering 13, Chadron 7

Gering 4, Cozad 3

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Alma Triangular

Alma def. Superior, 25-18, 25-20

Blue Hill def. Alma, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21

Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-23

Bridgeport Invite

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22

Leyton def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22

Central City Invite

Championship

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Central City def. Holdrege, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17

Fifth Place

Platteview def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-23

First Round

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-22

Hastings def. Central City, 25-15, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18

Semifinal

Adams Central def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-19

Lexington def. Nebraska Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 25-13

Third Place

Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-9

Central Valley Tournament

Championship

Kenesaw def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-15

First Round

Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-10

Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-8

Third Place

West Holt def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-22

Cross County Invite

Round Robin

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-9

Fairbury Invite

Championship

Syracuse def. David City, 25-19, 25-15

Fifth Place

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 28-26

Pool A

Sandy Creek def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-18

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-19, 26-24

Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-5, 25-13

Pool B

Auburn def. Fairbury, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

David City def. Auburn, 25-16, 26-24

David City def. Fairbury, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18

Third Place

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-21, 27-25

Fillmore Central Invite

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-22, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12

Raymond Central def. Milford, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23

Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-10

Sutton def. Milford, 13-25, 28-26, 25-14

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-20

Gibbon Tournament

Burwell def. Centura, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21

Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-12

Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-9, 25-13

Gibbon def. Centura, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24

Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-21, 26-24

Harvest Festival Invite

Aurora def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

Aurora def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20

Chadron def. Minden, 25-13, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-14, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-19

Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16

Ogallala def. York, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-18

St. Paul def. Kearney Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-15, 25-17

York def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-18

York def. Minden, 25-22, 25-15

Hemingford Invite

Pool A

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12

Pool B

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-16

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16

Logan View Tournament

Round Robin

Homer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 12-25, 25-14

Homer def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-19

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-8

Yutan def. Homer, 25-8, 25-18

Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-19

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-12

LPS Classic

Pool A

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Norris, 28-30, 25-13, 25-21

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 21-25, 34-32

Pool B

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22

McCook Invite

First Round

Alliance def. Chase County, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18

Cambridge def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-4, 25-15

McCook def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-13

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-14, 25-8

McCook Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Chase County def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-16, 25-15

Semifinal

McCook def. Southwest, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22

NPCC Tournament

Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Hi-Line def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19

Ord Invite

Pool A

Ord def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Ord, 25-18, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-15

Pool B

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-12, 25-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-16

Republic County Invite

Quad B

Smith Center, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 25-17, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Beloit, Kan.

Thayer Central def. Clay Center, Kan., 25-20, 25-14

Seward Tournament

Pool A

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 26-24, 25-22

Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-11, 25-14

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-19

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-15

Wahoo def. Seward, 25-11, 25-18

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-10

Pool B

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-8, 25-12

Broken Bow def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17

Wayne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-21, 25-16

Stanton Tournament

Championship

Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal

Crofton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11

Fifth Place

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-18

First Round

Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-9

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24

Ponca def. Crofton, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Battle Creek def. Ponca, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17

Tekamah-Herman Invite

Round Robin

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-21

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13

Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

