High School Scoreboard

By The Associated Press
SOFTBALL
Scottsbluff 9, CCV 0
Scottsbluff 16, Central City 0
Grand Island Northwest9, Scottsbluff 1
Ralston 6, Gering 5
Gering 13, Chadron 7
Gering 4, Cozad 3
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Alma Triangular
Alma def. Superior, 25-18, 25-20
Blue Hill def. Alma, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-23
Bridgeport Invite
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22
Leyton def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22
Central City Invite
Championship
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Central City def. Holdrege, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17
Fifth Place
Platteview def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-23
First Round
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-22
Hastings def. Central City, 25-15, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18
Semifinal
Adams Central def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-19
Lexington def. Nebraska Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 25-13
Third Place
Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-9
Central Valley Tournament
Championship
Kenesaw def. Central Valley, 25-23, 25-15
First Round
Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-10
Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-19, 25-8
Third Place
West Holt def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-22
Cross County Invite
Round Robin
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-9
Fairbury Invite
Championship
Syracuse def. David City, 25-19, 25-15
Fifth Place
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 28-26
Pool A
Sandy Creek def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-18
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-19, 26-24
Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-5, 25-13
Pool B
Auburn def. Fairbury, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
David City def. Auburn, 25-16, 26-24
David City def. Fairbury, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18
Third Place
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-21, 27-25
Fillmore Central Invite
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-22, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12
Raymond Central def. Milford, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-10
Sutton def. Milford, 13-25, 28-26, 25-14
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-20
Gibbon Tournament
Burwell def. Centura, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-12
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22
Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-9, 25-13
Gibbon def. Centura, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24
Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-21, 26-24
Harvest Festival Invite
Aurora def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
Aurora def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20
Chadron def. Minden, 25-13, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-14, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-19
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
Ogallala def. York, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-18
St. Paul def. Kearney Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-15, 25-17
York def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-18
York def. Minden, 25-22, 25-15
Hemingford Invite
Pool A
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12
Pool B
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-16
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16
Logan View Tournament
Round Robin
Homer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 26-24, 12-25, 25-14
Homer def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-19
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-8
Yutan def. Homer, 25-8, 25-18
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-19
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-12
LPS Classic
Pool A
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Norris, 28-30, 25-13, 25-21
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24
Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 21-25, 34-32
Pool B
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22
McCook Invite
First Round
Alliance def. Chase County, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18
Cambridge def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-4, 25-15
McCook def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-13
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-14, 25-8
McCook Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chase County def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-16, 25-15
Semifinal
McCook def. Southwest, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22
NPCC Tournament
Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Hi-Line def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19
Ord Invite
Pool A
Ord def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Ord, 25-18, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-15
Pool B
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-12, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-16
Republic County Invite
Quad B
Smith Center, Kan. def. Thayer Central, 25-17, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Beloit, Kan.
Thayer Central def. Clay Center, Kan., 25-20, 25-14
Seward Tournament
Pool A
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 26-24, 25-22
Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-11, 25-14
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-19
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-15
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-11, 25-18
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-10
Pool B
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-8, 25-12
Broken Bow def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17
Wayne def. Omaha Mercy, 25-21, 25-16
Stanton Tournament
Championship
Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Crofton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11
Fifth Place
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-18
First Round
Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-9
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24
Ponca def. Crofton, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21
Semifinal
Battle Creek def. Ponca, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17
Tekamah-Herman Invite
Round Robin
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-21
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-20
__
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!