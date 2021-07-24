Alliance FNBO Spartans top Sidney in area tournament

The Alliance FNBO Spartans jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back in their 10-2 win over Sidney on Friday in the first round of the Class B, Area 7 Tournament.

Sidney scored first taking a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Alliance, though, took control in the bottom of the first.

Brantz Halouska scored the Spartans first run on a sacrifice fly by Vic Hinojosa, and a Kellen Muhr singled drove in Jakob Callan for the 2-1 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Halouska plated Caeson Clarke, and Muhr hit a two-run single to centerfield to push the lead to 5-1 after two innings of play.

In the third inning, Clarke picked up a run on an error. Chase Boyer scored on a wild pitch as Alliance took a 7-1 lead.

The Spartans went into the bottom of the fourth innng with a 7-2 lead. A passed ball would score Drew Romick and Eli Blanco scored on an error as the Spartans extended its lead to 9-1.

Callan scored on a sac fly by Hinojosa to end the game 10-2 after five innings of play with the game being called on the eight-run rule.

Nick Wright earned the win pitching 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.