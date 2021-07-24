 Skip to main content
Alliance FNBO Spartans top Sidney in area tournament
Gering seniors top Alliance; Alliance juniors edge Gering

PVC's Riley Hoke and Alliance's Chase King look for the call after Hoke slid into second during their game Wednesday in Gering. Gering has a half game lead over Alliance in the Panhandle Conference. Alliance topped Sidney 10-2 on Friday, July 23 to advance in the Class B Area 7 Tournament. Alliance takes on Ogallala today at 7 p.m.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Alliance FNBO Spartans jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back in their 10-2 win over Sidney on Friday in the first round of the Class B, Area 7 Tournament.

Sidney scored first taking a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Alliance, though, took control in the bottom of the first.

Brantz Halouska scored the Spartans first run on a sacrifice fly by Vic Hinojosa, and a Kellen Muhr singled drove in Jakob Callan for the 2-1 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Halouska plated Caeson Clarke, and Muhr hit a two-run single to centerfield to push the lead to 5-1 after two innings of play.

In the third inning, Clarke picked up a run on an error. Chase Boyer scored on a wild pitch as Alliance took a 7-1 lead.

The Spartans went into the bottom of the fourth innng with a 7-2 lead. A passed ball would score Drew Romick and Eli Blanco scored on an error as the Spartans extended its lead to 9-1.

Callan scored on a sac fly by Hinojosa to end the game 10-2 after five innings of play with the game being called on the eight-run rule.

Nick Wright earned the win pitching 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Muhr had three RBIs and Hinojosa added two to lead Alliance offensively.

The Spartans will battle Ogallala in the second round of the tournament. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

Ogallala 8, Chadron 0

In the early game of the B-7 tournament, Ogallala had a big first inning to earn an 8-0 win over Chadron.

Ogallala jumped out to a 5-0 lead and would steadily build that lead with runs in the second, third and sixth innings.

Dawson Dunber took the loss on the mound for Chadron.

Sam Hashman led Chadron at the plate with two hits in three at-bats.

Chadron will now face No. 1 seed Gering at 4:30 p.m. in Alliance.

Ogallala will take on the Pioneers

Class C, Area 7 Tournament

Imperial 4, Bridgeport 2

Imperial got the bats going early. picking up a run each in the first and second innings.

Jake Walleson pitched 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Walleson struck out eight batters.

Bridgeport faces Carl Health on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Bridgeport.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

