Winning comes at a price.

Scottsbluff senior Connor Whiteley has collected a number of victories over his prep wrestling career, but the sport has taken a physical toll on him.

He reached the Class B finals at 132 pounds last year only to dislocate his left kneecap and tear both ligaments, which forced him to injury default out of the match. That came after he had surgery on his right knee as a freshman and then re-injured it as a sophomore.

He is back for one last bid for a state championship.

Whiteley, who committed to the Augustana University men's wrestling program in November, carries a 37-1 record into the same bracket for the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament this weekend. He is one of 10 Bulldogs boys and one girl who will compete in Omaha.

"I think (the injuries) were a test and out of my control," Whiteley said during a team practice on Tuesday afternoon. "I feel great physically and I'm confident in my abilities. I am just going into (the weekend) with a clear mind and I'm just (in Omaha) to fight and score points - not really focus so much on the winning. That's when you start losing."

Whiteley also is one of three local wrestlers who fell just short of a state championship last year in Class B. His teammate, Chance Houser, was second at 113 pounds, as was Gering's Collin Schwartzkopf at 220.

“Unfortunately, I lost but I have been using that ever since as motivation,” Schwartzkopf said. “It’s a chip on my shoulder and I’ve taken it one match at a time (this year). I’ve been putting in the work and going as hard as I can."

Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said there are reasons why Whiteley is a title contender again this season.

"He stays in good position (on the mat) and he capitalizes on the mistakes (opponents) make," Stodola said. "He doesn't give them opportunities to score and he finds way to score."

Returning champions

Gordon-Rushville senior Ashton Dane is looking for a second straight state championship and fourth medal at the tournament overall.

He will compete in Class D 113 pound bracket after he won the Class B title at 106 last year at Gering. He also finished second in the weight class as a sophomore and third in in Class D as a freshman.

Hemingford senior Creel Weber moves up a class after he won the title at 113 pounds in Class D last year. He also was sixth in the weight class as a sophomore.

Chadron junior Kenli Boeselager is vying for her second straight title at 145 pounds in the girls tournament.

Other previous medalists

Scottsbluff junior Frankie Trevino was fourth at 170 pounds last year in Class B competition, and Chadron's Quinn Bailey was fifth at 132.

Mitchell's Ace Hobbs was sixth at 106 pounds, and senior teammate Jace Freeseman was sixth at 145 as a sophomore.

Gering junior Jordan Shirley was fifth at 113 pounds in 2021.

Chadron sophomore Taylee Williamson was fifth at 107 pounds last year in the girls state meet.

Star-Herald area state qualifiers

Girls

100: Avalina Stoner, so., Mitchell (16-7); Carlie McKibbin, so., Bayard (30-4). 105-Jaydyn Collam, so., Sidney (30-4); Emily Reyes-Rodriguez, jr., Scottsbluff (14-11). 110: Taylee Williamson, so., Chadron (28-2). 115: Hailey Medina, jr, Gering (27-2). 120: Kyra Robbins, so., Bridgeport (26-3); Brooklyn Hoffman. Fr., Chadron (17-13). 135: Arianna Canseco, sr., Gering (17-2); Fia Rasmussen, jr., Chadron (24-4). 145: Kenli Boeselager, jr., Chadron (22-1). 155: Addie Diers, so., Chadron (19-9). 170: Hayden Marks, so., Bridgeport (14-14). 190: Saphira Whitley, so., Sidney

Boys

Class B

106: Payton Woodring, so., Scottsbluff (22-22); Frost Wallace, fr., Gering (27-12). 113: Isaiah Murillo, so., Gering (28-15). 120: Chance Houser, jr., Scottsbluff (18-2); Axton Stone, fr., Gering (30-12). 126: Jayden Hakert, fr., Gering (26-15); Joey Canseco, jr., Scottsbluff (33-7). 132: Jordan Shirley, jr., Gering (30-3); Braden Underwood, sr., Chadron (26-5); Anthony Morales, fr., Scottsbluff (19-21). 138: Rece Knight, fr., Gering (28-13); Connor Whiteley, sr., Scottsbluff (37-1). 145: Brasen Hakert, sr., Gering (19-17); Bryan Morales, so., Scottsbluff (26-12). 152: Quinn Bailey, so., Chadron (41-2); Mason Wagner, sr., Scottsbluff (35-14); Keegan Allen, sr., Gering (24-11). 160: Zech Roggasch, fr., Sidney (39-7). 170: Rhett Culters, sr., Chadron (33-6); Frankie Trevino, jr., Scottsbluff (45-3). 182: Josiah Mobley, sr., Scottsbluff (41-5). 195: Taydon Gorsuch, sr., Gering (28-11). 220: Trenton Jenkins, sr., Scottsbluff (26-20); Collin Schwartzkopf, sr., Gering (35-1). 285: Landon Hanes, jr., Sidney (40-7)

Class C

106: Yovanni Jimenez, fr., Mitchell (34-16). 113: Ace Hobbs, jr., Mitchell (38-6); Ashton Dane, sr., Gordon-Rushville (25-2). 120: Jamison Duncan, fr., Mitchell (22-17). 132: Uzziah Voss, so., Mitchell (27-18); Tucker Bannister, jr., Gordon-Rushville (27-7). 138: Kyler Vincent, so., Gordon-Rushville (29-10). 145: Daniel Kohel, sr., Morrill (38-8). 152: Jace Freeseman, sr., Gordon-Rushville (31-10). 182: Cutis Rittgam, sr., Gordon-Rushville (13-6). 195: Cael Peters, jr., Mitchell (38-3). 285: Jeremiah Coley, jr., Mitchell (32-8); Reegan French, jr., Morrill (31-11).

Class D

106: Matthew Johnson, sr., Kimball (13-4). 113: Luke Gardner, fr., Garden County; Jarhett Anderson, jr., Hay Springs (24-14); Zach Jeffords, fr., Bridgeport (16-17). 120: Creel Weber, sr., Hemingford (30-6). 132: Coy Armstrong, fr., Bayard (17-14); James McGinnis, sr., Kimball (37-6); Brock Burry. Jr., Bayard (27-13). 138: Paden Morava, so., Crawford (21-15); Chase McGrath, sr., 30-12; Wesley Jacobs, sr., Hay Springs (26-7).. 145: Harrison Barnette, jr., Bridgeport (30-10); Colten Mader, so., Crawford (20-15). 152: Trey Schindler, sr., Kimball (34-5); Gavin Hunt, jr., Garden County (28-16). 160: Peyton Abbot, jr., Bridgeport (13-5); Gunner Roberson, jr., Garden County (35-9); Drew Varner, jr., Hemingford (25-12). 182: Kolby Houchin, jr., Bayard (31-13); Wyatt Reichenberg, jr., Banner County (28-5). 195: Theron Miller, jr., Hemingford (26-8). 285: Anthony Running Hawk, jr., Hay Springs (24-17)