Bridgeport coach talks about girls wrestling team

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Bridgeport girls’ wrestling coach Tony McGrath.

McGrath explained how he got into wrestling the newly formed girls team and credits it to former Bulldog Jerzie Menke.

“Menke inspired me to reach out to other girls to give them that opportunity to build some character, structure and discipline,” he said. “When you go through a high school wrestling season together, it just builds a lot of camaraderie and you have so many life lessons in there.

“You could see the opportunity was happening across the state and I wanted to make sure that I could help give girls here that opportunity.”

The wrestling coaches at Bridgeport were expecting the NSAA to sanction girls wrestling after the vote didn’t pass by a few points.

“We were anticipating it; you could kind of feel it moving that way. The year before, I think it missed by a vote or two to get where it needed to be,” McGrath said. “When it happened, our girls were excited. I think I sent them a team message and some of the parents are just as excited about it as the kids.”