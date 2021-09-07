Bulldogs beat Cardinals 11-1

The Chadron girls softball team traveled down to Gering to take on the Bulldogs on their senior night. The Bulldogs came out with an 11-1 win.
Although it was a night dedicated to the seniors of Gering High School, the Cardinals stole the show early on with a home run off of the first pitch of the ball game.
“That first home run was impressive, and it obviously built our team up, and put us off on a good note,” Chadron coach Jodi Hendrickson said.
Through the bottom of the second inning, the Cardinals held the Bulldogs scoreless, maintaining the one run lead they established on the opening home run. But from then on, the game belonged to the Gering girls.
“It’s always huge for our girls. Once you can play with the lead and once you can start putting the pressure on the other team, it kind of makes it easier for us,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said.
In the third and fourth innings, Gering scored seven of their 11 runs. The Bulldogs prolonged the innings and managed to pick up many extra bases.
“We’re fairly blessed with speed, so we put a lot of emphasis on taking extra bases that we can, and that’s how we want to play the game. Run the bases well and steal bases,” Ostergard said. “Any way we can put pressure on them to make a few more mistakes and give us a few more runs is the way we want to play softball, and it’s been productive so far.”
The story of the game for the Cardinals was errors as they struggled with them throughout the game, giving the Bulldogs more scoring opportunities.
“We still need to clean up our errors in the field,” Hendrickson said. “There are a lot of routine plays that I think we’re missing, and I think we need to get down and work on that.”
Although every win is a big win, the Gering girls were able to take this win on the night they were honoring all seniors.
“It’s always a big win when you can do that for your seniors, especially for these girls,” Ostergard said. “They’ve really set the tone this year, especially for my first year in this program. They’ve really paved the way for the girls below them and the future of this program. So, it’s really good to get that type of win against a really good opponent.”
With this win, Gering moved to 12-2 on the season, and the Cardinals dropped to 3-6. The Cardinals will play next Sept. 14 in Alliance. The Bulldogs will play in Chase County on Sept. 14.