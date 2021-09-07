Bulldogs beat Cardinals 11-1

The Chadron girls softball team traveled down to Gering to take on the Bulldogs on their senior night. The Bulldogs came out with an 11-1 win.

Although it was a night dedicated to the seniors of Gering High School, the Cardinals stole the show early on with a home run off of the first pitch of the ball game.

“That first home run was impressive, and it obviously built our team up, and put us off on a good note,” Chadron coach Jodi Hendrickson said.

Through the bottom of the second inning, the Cardinals held the Bulldogs scoreless, maintaining the one run lead they established on the opening home run. But from then on, the game belonged to the Gering girls.

“It’s always huge for our girls. Once you can play with the lead and once you can start putting the pressure on the other team, it kind of makes it easier for us,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said.

In the third and fourth innings, Gering scored seven of their 11 runs. The Bulldogs prolonged the innings and managed to pick up many extra bases.