GERING — Memorial Stadium will soon have new aluminum seating as part of the school district’s ongoing modernization efforts.

Although the stadium project was not completed before the Bulldogs’ home opener last Friday due to supply and shipping delays, the district hopes to see it done by the next time the Bulldogs take the field.

Gering is at Douglas, Wyoming, and Ogallala over the next two weekends but is scheduled to host Seward on Sept. 22.

To make up for the lack of seating in the stadium’s main stands, the district decided to split the visitor section on the opposite side of the field in half. Home fans were encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to take advantage of the ample lawn space around the field and admission fees were waived to make up for the inconvenience.

Gering schools director of business and finance Stacy Rodriguez said that the stadium’s seating was old and outdated enough to be a safety hazard, making an update a priority for the district.

“Every time we sat in those bleachers it hurt because it was fiberglass, and below that was a wood plank. That’s how old they were,” Rodriguez said. “They told me the bolts in there were about 60-years-old. It had to be redone because it was a safety hazard.”

The company that won the project bid was able to reseal and repaint the support structure in one swoop, leaving just the installation of the new aluminum seating to complete the renovation. Once those seats are installed, the stands are expected to serve Bulldog fans well for several generations.

“It’ll last a long time, it’s a good investment,” Rodriguez said.