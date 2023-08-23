Here are season capsules for the high school football programs in the Star-Herald coverage area:

Alliance

Coach: Tristan Stein, first year.

Last year: 0-9.

Banner County

Coach: Tod Wenger, first year

Last year: 2-6

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.

Bayard

Coach: Brandon Stuart, fifth year

Last year: 3-5.

Bridgeport

Coach: Jeremy Reimers, fifth year

Last year: 6-3

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense

Chadron

Coach: Michael Sandstrom, first year

Last year: 5-4

Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense.

Crawford

Coach: Trent Gizzle

Last year: 3-4.

Garden County

Coach: Chad Dormann, fourth year.

Last year: 6-2

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 4 on defense.

Outlook: “We have some good experience back but will have to rely on some young players to help fill some starting roles and help on special teams,” Dormann said. “We have some really good sophomores, just need to get them some more game experience.”

Gering

Coach: Danny O’Boyle, fourth year

Last year: 2-7

Returning starters: 13

Gordon-Rushville

Coach: Chris Jones, third year.

Last year: 6-4.

Hemingford

Coach: Josh Dean, third year.

Last year: 2-6.

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.

Outlook: “Strengths for this year could be team speed,” Dean said. “Some of that comes with experience and some comes with the work they’ve put in through the winter, spring and summer.”

Kimball

Coach: Darrell Howitt. second year

Last year: 1-7.

Returning starters: 5

Returning letterwinners: 11

Leyton

Coach: Glen Lipska, 21st yar

Last year: 3-5.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Coach: Brandon Gifford, third year

Last year: 6-3

Returning starters: 3

Returning letterwinners: 6

Outlook: “We have quality athletes at our skill positions and are young and lack quality varsity experience at the line of scrimmage,” Gifford said. “If we can continue to develop on the offensive and defensive line, than we will have an excellent opportunity to make the playoffs and even make a playoff run.”

Minatare

Coach: JJ Ozuna, 12th year.

Last year: 1-7

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense.

Team outlook: “We have a very solid senior clas in Jackson (Schwartz), Miguel (Calihua Gonzales) and Aaron (Suhr),” Ozuna said, “but also have some solid upperclassmen in Jay Peterson, Tayson Pedott and Waryck Newlin as well as a few others who are willing to put in work to be successful. We need to be able to fill some shoes due to graduation, however I feel this group is very well up to the task.”

Mitchell

Coach: Nick Kuxhausen, fifth year

Last year: 8-2

Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense

Outlook: “We graduated a talented but small senior calss and return a large majority of (the team) from last year,” Kuxhausen said. “We should be able to fill both sides of the ball with solid players and good experience. We did not finish last year’s season the way we wanted and our team is hungry to improve on what they accomplished last fall.”

Morrill

Coach: Tom Milstead, third year

Last year: 0-8

Returning starters: 7

Returning letterwinners: 8

Outlook: “We need to capitalize on a really solid offseason,” Milstead said. “Last year was kind of a bizarre year for us as we had almost an entire senior class decide to not play football. We did the best we could to make the field. I think our guys have learned a lot from that season.”

Potter-Dix

Coach: Dale Frerichs, 14th year.

Last year: 9-1.

Returning starters: 3 offense, 3 defense.

Scottsbluff

Coach: Judson Hall, fifth year

Last year: 10-2

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Returning letterwinners: 30

Outlook: Six of the Bearcats nine opponents qualified for the playoffs last year.

“We will look to play a ball-control style of offense early in the season to allow some of our younger players to grow into their roles,” Hall said. “We have a chance to be very good on special teams and with the kicking game. Field position will be a big focus for our team this year.”

Sidney

Coach: Ryan Smith, second year.

Last year: 5-4.

Sioux County

Coach: Barry Swisher, 19th year

Last year: 4-4

Returning starters: 5

Returning letterwinners: 19

Outlook: “We return a lot of kids who got a lot of experience last year,” Swisher said. “Our schedule is difficult so we can’t afford to take anyone lightly.”

Torrington

Coach: Russell Stienmetz, fourth year

Last year: 3-6

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense

Returning letterwinners: 13

Outlook: “We must stay healthy,” Stienmetz said. “Last season we had injuries that were detrimental to both sides of the ball, but with so many injuries to starters, the backup players received valuable game time experience.”