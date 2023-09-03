MITCHELL – A mix of power and speed.

That is the description of the Mitchell football team’s backfield.

Cael Peters, Santi Castillo and Dez Smith combined to rush for four touchdowns in Friday’s 39-7 win over Torrington. It came a week after the trio all rushed for more than 120 yards as the Tigers’ relentless ground game rolled up 497 yards against Wheatland in the season opener.

“We’ve got a good combination with Cael being our downhill power guy,” Tigers coach Nick Kuxhausen said of Mitchell’s 220-pound quarterback. “Then when we run the counter, Santi and Dez do a good job. It’s a little bit of thunder and lightning in there, and it’s been really complimentary football to this point.”

Mitchell (2-0) hosts Chadron on Friday in a prime matchup between undefeated teams.

"Chadron is just well-coached. They do things right," Kuxhausen said. "You have to play a great game if you want to come out on top of them. It's going to be a huge week of practice for us and we've got to have our focus."

The Tigers, who entered the weekend ranked seventh in Class C-2 in the Omaha World-Herald's state poll, have looked focused the first two weeks of the season..

Castillo showed both power and speed on the Tigers second offensive snap of the game against Torrington. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior broke through a pack after he seemed to be stopped for a short gain and sped down the left sidelines for a 65-yard touchdown.

Smith broke a 21-yard run for the initial of his two first-half touchdowns just two drives later. The score gave Torrington 15-point lead in the first quarter and Peters’ 30-yard run with 2 minutes, 25 seconds in the half gave Mitchell a 29-0 cushion at the break.

“We’ve got a lot of explosive guys at skill (positions) and our guys up front did a great job tonight in creating some things (for the backfield),” Kuxhauser said.

That was the case last year as well as Mitchell rushed for an average of 254.1 yards per game. Hayden Umble accounted for 1,155 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead Mitchell in his senior season.

Peters rushed for 793 yards as a junior, and Castillo and Smith had 348 and 126 yards, respectively. The three combined for 437 yards against Wheatland to open this season.

The Tigers’ physical approach isn’t just reserved for the run game however. Mitchell’s defense allowed Torrington to reach the red zone just twice. Mitchell also recorded a safety and lost its shutout bid in the closing minutes of regulation.

Torrington quarterback Bryce Hagen scored on a 12-yard run on the snap after the Trailblazers blocked a punt in Mitchell territory.

“That’s our style of football,” Kuxhauser said of the Tigers’ physical nature. “We engrained it and (the players) embraced it.”

The Tigers made some defensive adjustments after the opening weekend win

“Just focus and alignment,” Kuxhauser said. “We had to simplify our scheme. I think (last week) we were a little bit too complex and that was on us coaches. We adapted that and told the kids to just go this week, line up and play football.

“We were pretty happy with the way we played defensively tonight.”

