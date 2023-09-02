BRIDGEPORT — An avalanche of 58 unanswered points powered the Bridgeport High School football team to a 64-6 victory over visiting Maxwell on Friday night.

The win was the Bulldogs’ first of the season after opening with two straight losses.

Bridgeport also started off with consecutive setbacks last season before reeling off six straight wins to qualify for the state playoffs.

The Bulldogs, who rolled up 379 yards on offense, travel to Sutherland on Friday,

Of Bridgeport’s nine touchdowns scored against the Wildcats, sophomore quarterback Nik Weibert had a hand in six of them and senior running back Peyton Abbott was involved in five of them.

Weibert completed 7 of his 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two more.

Abbott rushed for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries. He also caught three passes for 106 yards and three scores.

Gage Nein caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Weibert. Logan Metz also added a rushing touchdown to cap off Bridgeport’s scoring.

Bridgeport’s first touchdown was set up by a Kolby Lussetto interception on Maxwell’s opening drive. Six plays later the Bulldogs lit the scoreboard with Weibert’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Maxwell answered right back to pull even at 6-6. The Wildcats moved 58 yards in nine plays.

After that it was all Bulldogs. On Bridgeport’s ensuing drive, the Bulldogs marched 51 yards in seven plays to go in front for good.

Abbott caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Weibert to cap the drive. Weibert then hooked up with Lussetto on the two-point conversion pass to give Bridgeport a 14-6 lead.

The Bulldogs proceeded to find the end zone four more times in the opening half to build a 44-6 advantage at intermission. Bridgeport managed to score on all six of its first-half possessions.

In addition to holding the advantage on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Bulldogs also excelled in special teams.

Freshman Hayes Watts returned a punt 41 yards to set up another Bridgeport touchdown.

Weibert paced the Bulldogs defensively with seven tackles. Metz added six stops and Abbott had five. Kaden Shultz recorded a sack.