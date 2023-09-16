BRIDGEPORT — The scoring was fast and furious in Bridgeport’s 70-24 homecoming win Friday over visiting Hemingford.

Of the Bulldogs’ eight touchdown drives of the contest, five were just one play. Two other drives lasted only two plays and a third needed three. The Bridgeport defense even got in on the scoring act with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Bulldogs senior Peyton Abbott tied the school record for most touchdowns in a game with seven. The running back rushed for six scores and caught another. He ended the game with 233 rushing yards on just seven carries.

The victory was the third straight for the Bulldogs (3-2). The Bobcats lost their second consecutive game to drop to 2-2. It was the district opener for both teams.

Hemingford opened the contest with a 13-play drive that covered 48 yards. After moving all the way to the Bridgeport 16-yard line, the Bobcats turned the ball over on downs to come up empty.

Two plays later Bridgeport was on the scoreboard following Abbott’s 49-yard touchdown scamper. That set off a run of 42 straight points for the Bulldogs in the first half..

During that offensive explosion, Abbott added touchdown runs of 54 and 29. He tacked on a 63-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 48-8 halftime lead.

Nik Weibert was part of three touchdowns for Bridgeport in the opening half. He tossed a 39-yard score to Gage Nein and completed a 52-yard touchdown to Kolby Lussetto. Weibert also recovered a fumble and returned it 12 yards for a score.

Hemingford’s lone touchdown in the first half came on a Talon Payne one-yard run.

On the first offensive snap of the third quarter, Abbott caught a 62-yard touchdown from Weibert to make it 56-8. He went on to add scoring runs of 23 and 16 to his record tally.

Weibert ended up passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Nein caught six passes for 68 yards and Lussetto had a pair of receptions for 59 yards.

Harrison Barnette led Bridgeport defensively with 12 tackles. Weibert added nine stops and Logan Metz recorded eight. Cole Leithead tacked on seven tackles. Abbott and Cole Katen both had a sack for the Bulldog defense.

Jacob Bryner completed 2 of his 6 passes for 44 yards for Hemingford. Payne led the Bobcats in rushing with 49 yards on 18 carries. Ryan Ragsdale caught two passes for 61 yards.