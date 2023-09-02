GERING — Quinn Bailey put on a show Friday night.

And Chadron needed it to edge Gering.

The Cardinals junior rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals pulled out a 22-16 win at Memorial Stadium.

Bailey went 46 yards for the go-ahead score with 8 minutes, 37 seconds left in regulation to move Chadron to 2-0 on the season.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game coming in, but I think we played relentless,” Bailey said. “We had a lot of adversity. The opening kickoff of the second half we gave that up, but we kept playing. Defensively we knew we had a tough defense and we kept picking away.

"We got the ball in our hands late and ran it right up the gut and kept pushing to get a first down," Bailey said. "We are really tight as a team. Our chemistry is great. We played our hearts out. We put all the work in for it. The O-line blocked their butts off. It was a great team effort and a great win.”

Bailey said Chadron’s defensive stepped up in the second half.

“The defense came up big. We have a couple freshmen out here and they are heckuva players,” Bailey said. “They understand and know how to play the game at a young age and I know I never understood the game that young. They picked it up real fast and our defense was just tough. We were put up against our backs many times and we came up tough.”

Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said Chadron just made a few more plays in ithe end.

“It was a dogfight. We left a lot of points out there on the field and couldn’t capitalize on opportunities,” he said. “That is what is frustrating. We beat ourselves. We had opportunities like I said but Chadron had some opportunities as well. Both teams played really hard and it was a physical game.

"It was a tough game. Chadron is a good program," O'Boyle said. "I think they made the playoffs six years in a row and this year will be no different for them. I am proud of the way our guys competed. We know we have some things to fix and we just have to get back to work on Monday.”

Tanner Gartner’s gave Gering some momentum on the opening kickoff of the second half with an 80-yard return for a score. But Bailey and the Cardinals offense took it back over the final two quarters.

“Our guys were flying to the football and a lot of guys mixing in and making plays,” O’Boyle said. “But, whenever you have Quinn Bailey lined against you, that is a tough task of bringing him down. He runs hard and he fights for extra yards. He is a tough kid. But our defense did a good job all night of not bend and not break. Unfortunately, one too many times they weren’t able to answer.”

Chadron’s offense controlled the clock in the second half.

The first two drives of the third quarter, the Cardinals went three-and=out including a 5-yard punt. On the second series, Chadron went nine plays and had a Bailey 71-yard touchdown run called back because of penalty.

The Cardinals third drive of the half was capped by Bailey's 46-yard run..

Chadron then put together 10 plays on its next drive which chewed nearly five minutes off the clock before they were held on fourth down at the Gering 19.

"We knew when we got the ball in our hands in that fourth quarter that we had to control the ball and just have some grit up front and just get to it,” Bailey said. “That is what we did and the O-line got things done and we ran the ball and had a tough mentality.”

Gering’s scores in the contest were epic.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first with 3:49 to play in the opening half on an Ethan Prokup 22-yard field goal. Chadron answered with a 12-play drive that was capped off on a Bailey 1-yard run for the 7-3 lead.

Gering needed just four plays to take the lead back. Rece Knight connected with Jackson Harriger on a 61-yard touchdown reception to give the Bulldogs a 9-7 lead.

Chadron was even faster. The Cardinals scored in just three plays as Bailey went 59 yards to give Chadron a 14-9 lead at the break.

Gartner then took the kickoff to open the third quarter and raced up the Bulldog sideline for the score to give Gering the 16-14 lead.

Gering (1-1) now travels to Douglas, Wyoming, for a Week 3 game. The Cardinals travel to Mitchell on Friday for a matchup of undefeated teams.

“We hope this momentum carries over. We knew this team was older and fast and they are a good team,” Bailey said. “But next week will be tough, too. They got some back backers and a big quarterback and a big line that we have to face. But we know that even if they are bigger than us, we just have to have grit and get to it, and just do what we do.

"We just have to keep plugging away.”