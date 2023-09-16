It couldn't have started better for the Bearcats on Friday night.

Sebastien Boyle took a handoff on the third snap of the game, appeared to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, but got loose and bounced the run to the outside and raced 64 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

Just 1 minute, 46 seconds in and Scottsbluff had a 7-0 lead.

It was a different story from there, however.

Scottsbluff managed just a field goal over their final eight possessions, and York scored the go-ahead touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter for a 14-10 win in a high school football matchup at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats had both a fumble and an interception in the Dukes red zone in the first half, and a fourth-quarter drive to the York 30 came up empty with a missed field goal.

"(York) made four or five big plays that were the outcome of the game," Bearcats coach Jud Hall said. "In a game like this where two teams are evenly matched, those four or five plays really swing it.

"I told the guys, 'We can use this game to help us,'" Hall said. "If we go back to work on Monday and learn from it, it's a great game. But if we come back on Monday and we're not prepared to work, then this game can have a lasting side effect. I think our kids are resilient. They'll bounce back and we'll be ready to go."

Both teams are 3-1 on the season and the Bearcats travel to Grand Island Northwest on Friday.

Boyle finished with 174 yards rushing unofficially and the Bearcats totaled 260 yards on the ground. The Bearcats were held to 66 rushing yards in the second half.

"Boyle is the best back in Class B and he busted one," York coach Glenn Snodgrass said. "That's what great players do, but you've got to hand it to our defense. (Scottsbluff's) offense is not easy to prepare for with all the eye-candy they show you in the backfield. Our defense was disciplined, physical and boy, they played hard until the last play of the game."

He also credited the Dukes punter Kain Combs. The sophomore twice pinned the Bearcats inside their own 10 in the fourth quarter. The Dukes' Jabari Reid pinned the final punt at the Bearcats 2 with 1:20 left to play. Scottsbluff got just past the Bearcats 30 as time ran out.

York sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks ran around left end for 33 yards on the first play of the second half, and he completed the 80-yard drive four plays later. On a fourth-and-2 play, he connected with Stenger for a 39-yard touchdown.

"We knew it was going to be hard to score on them with 'three yards and a cloud of dust'," Snodgrass said. "That's a good defense and we knew we had to come up with a big play. We thought that would be there, and I told the guys I was going to save it until the second series. But it just felt like the perfect time to run it and it worked great."

Dirks, who finished 11-of-16 for 160 yards, also connected on a 32-yard yard screen to Seth Erickson and a a 27-yard pass to Layton Snodgrass in a game-tying touchdown drive in the first half. Erickson's four-yard run capped the 81-yard drive, which was set up by Stenger's interception.

Tallon McDonald hit a 33-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to give the Bearcats a 10-7 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter. Scottsbluff then forced York into a three-and-out and a short punt gave the Bearcats the ball at the Dukes 39.

That drive ended five plays later with a fumble at the York 13 with 34 seconds left in the half.

"In a game like this against a team that plays that good on defense, you can't afford to go empty," Hall said of the Bearcats red zone turnovers. "You've got to find a way to score in those positions."