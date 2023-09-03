CRAWFORD — Brayden Kasten rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as Potter-Dix remained undefeated with a 69-31 win over Crawford on Friday. .

Potter-Dix rushed for 307 yards and six touchdowns overall.

Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42

BAYARD — Tigers quarterback Kolby Houchin rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns and passed for two other scores as Bayard evened its record at 1-1

Sandhills Valley running back Cayson Johnston rushed for 244 yards and a score in the loss.

Sidney 21, Chase County 14

IMPERIAL —Isak Doty and Luke Holly rushed for 181 and 133 yards, respectively, and both scored a touchdown.

Doty also passed for 128 yards and a score as the Raiders improved to 2-0.

Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18

HEMINGFORD — Cody Galles and Zaine Feist had touchdown runs of 56- and 53 yards, respectively, as the Bobcats improved to 2-0.

Ryan Ragsdale and Talon Payne both had 4-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter as the Bobcats took the lead for good.

Kimball 40, Leyton 10

KIMBALL —Derek Kauffman rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 12 attempts as the Longhorns earned their first win of the season.

Noe Trevino added 95 yards and a score as Kimball rolled up 339 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The Warriors fell to 0-2.

South Platte 24, Wauneta-Palisade 12

WAUNETA Blue Knights quarterback Quinten Koenen passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns as South Platte moved to 1-1 overall.

In other matchups this weekend, Sioux County beat Banner County 78-12 and Hyannis downed Morrill 53-20. Southeast (Wyoming) beat Riverside 29-6.