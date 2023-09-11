FREDERICK, Colorado — Scottsbluff's Tallon McDonald set a Class B record and tied the all-time state record with a 59-yard field goal Friday night during the Bearcats 51-28 win over Frederick.

The kick came on the final play of the first half to give Scottsbluff a 14-12 lead at the break. It surpassed the previous Class B mark, a 55-yard kick by Beatrice's Adam Tatro in 1988

Chris McClanathan of Millard South also hit a 59-yard field goal in 1999 for the Class A mark.

Carter Reisig and Sebastien Boyle rushed for 94 and 89 yards, respectively, as the Bearcats (3-0) host York on Friday. Scottsbluff had 352 yards on the ground overall.

Bridgeport 70, Sutherland 20

SUTHERLAND — Peyton Abbott rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (2-2) won their second straight game.

Bridgeport quarterback Nikolas Weibert also went 10 of 15 for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Garden County 43, Wallace 42

OSHKOSH —Wyland Lobner passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 2-1.

Alliance 58, Valentine 34

ALLIANCE — Bulldogs quarterback Landon Crowe passed for 359 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall.

Tristen Timbers caught 10 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and Trini Trrejo rushed for 128 yards and two scores.

Sidney 56, Gordon-Rushville 14

SIDNEY —Luke Holly rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders improved to 3-0 behind a 34-point second quarter.

Quarterback Isak Doty passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 57 yards.

Potter-Dix 46, Hay Springs 22

HAY SPRINGS — Brayden Kasten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for 129 yards and two other scores as the Coyotes improved to 3-0.

Gage Mintken rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hay Springs.

Sioux County 20, Wauneta-Palisade 12

HARRISON — The Warriors remained undefeated through three weeks with the home win.

Douglas, Wyo. 40, Gering 6

DOUGLAS, Wyoming — The Bulldogs (1-2) dropped their second straight game.

Gering travels to Ogallala on Friday.

Torrington 43, Burns 0

TORRINGTON, Wyoming — The Trailblazers earned their first win of the season after opening the season with losses to a pair of Nebraska schools — Gering and Mitchell

Hyannis 34, Hemingford 28

HEMINGFORD — Cody Galles rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Bobcats (1-2) suffered their first loss of the season.

Leyton 60, Morrill 8

LEYTON — The Warriors scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 52-8 at the break to earn their first win of the season.

Perkins County 47, Bayard 8

GRANT — Kolby Houchin rushed for 107 yards and a score as the Tigers fell to 1-2.

Crawford 95, Creek Valley 0

CRAWFORD — The Rams (1-1) evened their record on the season.

Southeast 34, Wright 7

YODER, Wyoming —The Cyclones improved to 2-0 with the home win.

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Niobrara County 38

LINGLE, Wyoming — The Doggers improved to 2-0 overall with the home win.