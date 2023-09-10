MITCHELL — Some might call what Mitchell did on Friday an early statement in the high school football season.

But one thing is clear. The Tigers delivered an impressive performance in the 42-14 win over Chadron.

The two undefeated and state-ranked teams were tied 7-7 early in the second quarter. But the Tigers, who entered as the No. 7 team in Class C-2, took off from there with five unanswered touchdowns to take a 35-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Dez Smith scored on runs of 3, 7 and 6-yards as the Tigers improved to 3-0.

"Chadron obviously year in and year out is one of the best 11-man teams in our area," Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. "When we find our program can can compete with and learn to beat them, we like where we are. Every year (Chadron) is very competitive and a very solid program. So tonight is a great win for us and our kids earned it tonight."

The Cardinals (2-1) came into the matchup ranked No. 7 in Class C-1, and Chadron running back Quinn Bailey scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to tie the score 7-7.

But Mitchell responded with an 11-play scoring drive that chewed up nearly six minutes. The drive ended as Tigers quarterback Cael Peters hit A.J. Garza for a 16-yard touchdown pass, the first of two scoring connections for the pair on the night.

It was the beginning of the Tigers dominant ball possession over the next few quarters.

Mitchell's defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and then the Tigers drove 70 yards in 10 plays. Peters was injured on a 15-yard run to the Chadron 5, but Smith stepped in at quarterback and scored on the next play to cap the long drive.

Peters was favoring his left knee at the start of the second half but connected with Garza, who snuck behind the Chadron defense, for a 43-yard touchdown pass on the Tigers first possession of the second half.

"If we are running the ball and getting four or five yards a pop, eventually (opposing defenses) have to start selling out (on the run)," Kuxhausen said of the success of the play-action passing attack.

Peters was pulled for the rest of the game for precautionary reasons. He was one of three Tigers playmakers who were sidelined during the second half. Garza suffered a jammed finger and played mostly defense over the final two quarters, and Santi Castillo had cramping issues.

The Tigers didn't seem to miss a beat. Smith also capped an 11-play drive on the Tigers second possession of the third quarter. His 7-yard run gave Mitchell a 35-7 lead with just under two and a half minutes left in the period. His third touchdown made it a 35-point cushion early in the fourth.

"Coaches prepare (the team) every week and you've got to trust the process no matter who goes down," said Smith, who is mainly a running back but gets time at quarterback as well. "We just have to step up and keep playing

Castillo set the tone for the Tigers as he went 80 yards on Mitchell's opening possession of the game. He appeared to be stopped after a short gain but broke out of the back and raced down the sidelines for the score.

"That's my dawg, Santi. He's always going to give 100%," Smith said. "It's going to take a lot to take him down, His heart is really big and he loves the game of football. You put him out there (on the field), he's going to give everything. That's the thing about this team. Everyone's going to give 100% no matter what."

The run was similar to his touchdown a week earlier in the Tigers opening drive against Torrington. His 65-yard sprint out of the pack down the far sidelines was the first score in a convincing win.

"He's just a tough kid, that's about the way to say it," Kuxhausen said. "He's elusive, he's got great vision but he's just tough. I thought he was down, and we (as coaches) were getting ready to dial up the next play. All of a sudden I saw him squirt out and he goes (for the score). That was huge momentum to start the game."

Tbe Tigers also carry momentum into another tough matchup at Sidney this week. The Raiders are also undefeated and have averaged 36.3 points a game through three weeks.

"We are excited. Having the ability to play two really good C-1 teams really gives ua a measuring stick to how we are going to compete going into our district," Kuxhausen said. "Sidney is going to be a great challenge for us. They are very talented and athletic. We are going to have our hands full, (Sidney) is not an easy place to play."