BRIDGEPORT — A pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped rally Perkins County past Bridgeport 20-14 in a high school football matchup Friday nigh.

It marked a season-opening win for the Plainsmen, while the Bulldogs dipped to 0-2.

The Bulldogs, who dropped their first two games last year before running off six straight wins, host Maxwell on Friday.

Ryder Potts’ 11-yard touchdown scamper tied the contest at 14-14 with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.

Following a Bridgeport punt, it took Perkins County just two plays to find the end zone again. Oscar Boldt broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Plainsmen a 20-14 advantage with seven minutes to go.

Bridgeport looked to answer right away as the Bulldogs drove deep into Plainsmen territory. A 24-yard run by Peyton Abbott set the Bulldogs up at midfield before freshman Landon Dean caught a 26-yard pass from quarterback Nik Weibert.

An ensuing chop block on Perkins County moved Bridgeport all the way inside the 5-yard line. However, an impressive defensive stand by the Plainsmen didn’t allow another yard on the next four plays form scrimmage. A fumble on fourth down stalled Bridgeport’s drive.

Perkins County then proceeded to pick up a couple of first downs to run out the clock.

The game couldn’t have started any better for the Bulldogs.

Bridgeport took the opening kick and drove 65 yards for a touchdown in 15 plays. Weibert capped the drive with a 9-yard run. The extra point was blocked.

The defenses took over from there as both teams had offensive drives stopped on downs.

Perkins County finally got on the scoreboard late in the opening half when Nolan Foster caught a 4-yard touchdown from Dawson Tjaden.

Tjaden’s conversion run gave the Plainsmen an 8-6 advantage at the break

On their first possession of the second half, the Bulldogs needed just two plays to move back in front. Abbott busted through the middle for a 57-yard touchdown run. He added the conversion to give Bridgeport a 14-8 lead midway through the third quarter.

However, that would be all of the Bulldogs’ scoring the rest of the way.

Bridgeport finished the game rushing for 150 yards. Abbott led the way with 121 on 15 carries. Weibert ran 11 times for 29 yards.

Weibert completed 6 of his 10 passes for 63 yards. Dean caught a pair of passes for 28 yards and Kolby Lussetto made two catches for 11 yards.

Defensively for Bridgeport, Weibert led the way in tackles with 14. Cole Katen and Gage Nein recorded 11 tackles each. Dean and Weibert both had a sack.