Nate Kelley likely had pregame jitters at some point on Friday, but played calm, cool and collected once he hit the football field.

The sophomore quarterback — making his first varsity start — led the Bearcats' to a score on the game's opening possession and also rushed for three touchdowns himself in a 34-7 season-opening win over Pius X.

"He did a great job," said Ben Treffer, the Bearcats special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. "He's obviously a very athletic kid and he's got good instincts. He's just a competitor .. and the guys we rallied around him."

Sebastien Boyle rushed for touchdowns of 20- and 14 yards, and the Bearcats scored on their first three possessions of the second half to pull away in what was a 14-7 game at the break. Both Kelley and Boyle rushed for more than 100 yards.

The second half push was boosted by the Bearcats' Frankie Trevino recovering a fumble off a bad snap at the Pius 16 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

"We started out strong and kind of let off the gas (in the first half)," Kelley said. "But we know we are a good team, we we have confidence and we just brought energy (in the second half)."

Kelley definitely provided that for the Bearcats. He scored on runs of 5 - and 15-yards in the third- and fourth quarters, and also ran for some big conversions on third- and fourth down plays throughout the game.

"(The coaches) trust me and that's what gives me the confidence (on the plays), to lower my shoulder and get the extra yards that I need to," said Kelley, who ran for a 30-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-4 play on the Bearcats second possession of the game.

His only miscue came near the end of the first half. Kelley was intercepted in the corner of the Pius end zone from the Thunderbolts 14.

"(Mistakes) happen in sports," Kelley said. "That's when you don't hang your head You just back to the next play."

"Pius quarterback Kolbe Volkmer drove his team to the Bearcats 15 with 13 seconds left in the half.

Pius came up empty as Jhett Webb recovered a bad snap and the Bearcats ran out the clock.

"We always talk about takeaways on the defensive end. That's how you win football games," Kelley said. "Our team executed on that very well."

New-look defense responds

The Bearcats entered the season with a brand-new defensive line and linebacker corps and only one key returner (Carter Reisig) in the backfield.

So far, so good through one game.

The also got an interception from Emilio Cervantes, made the Pius offense one-dimensional for the majority of the game and allowed one first down in the second half.

"We had a lot of kids step up tonight and play really well," Treffer said. "They just played fast, played hard and played together. They did a good job of doing what we told them to do. We just talked about at halftime about just doing their responsibilities."

The only score for Piux came on Volkmer's 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Schafers with about six and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter. Volkmer lofted a pss that Schafers caught over his shoulder on a third-down play and legged his way into the right side of the end zone.

However Pius struggled to move the ball at all on the ground.

"I was really happy with how we played against the run," Treffer said. "We have to do a little bit better job in our pass rush, but we did a really good job stopping the run, executing our stunts and stuff. We just need to do that again next week (against North Platte)."