SIDNEY — Isak Doty passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 155 yards and two more scores as Sidney edged Mitchell 42-35 Friday in a matchup of two undefeated high school football teams.

Luke Holly added 132 yards and a touchdown as Sidney rolled up just under 500 offensive yards.

Dez Smith rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to lead the Tigers (3-1).

Ogallala 38, Gering 28

OGALLALA — Rece Knight passed for 157 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs fell to 1-3 on the season.

Tanner Gartner rushed for a team-high 72 yards and a score, and the Bullldogs had 125 yards on the ground overall.

Graddy Robbins rushed for a touchdown as well.

Potter-Dix 53,

Sioux County 24

POTTER — Brayden Kasten rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another score as the Coyotes improved to 4-0.

Sioux County fell to 3-1.

Chadron 49, Valentine 0

CHADRON — Quinn Bailey rushed for 195 yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals improved to 3-1.

Bayard 58, Morrill 0

MORRILL — Kolby Houchin rushed for 123 yards and five scores, and threw for another touchdown as the Tigers improved to 2-2.

Morrill fell to 0-4.

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

GUERNSEY, Wyoming — Louden Bremer rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns as the Doggers improved to 3-0.

Nolan Spears and Colt Brown rushed for 136 and 110 yards, respectively, and the Doggers rolled up 438 yards on the ground overall.

Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12

GOTHENBURG — Quarterback Landen Crowe passed for 146 yards and connected with Espen Lanik for two scores as the Bulldogs fell to 2-2.

Torrington 14, Wheatland 7

WHEATLAND, Wyoming — The Trailblazers evened their record at 2-2 with the road win

Southeast 24, Moorcroft 12

MOORCROFT, Wyoming — The Cyclones improved to 3-0 with the road win.

Crawford 52, Fleming 34

CRAWFORD — The Rams improved to 2-1 with the home win.

Ord 65, Gordon-Rushville 6

GORDON — The Mustangs fell to 0-4 with the home loss.

Anselmo-Merna 68, Leyton 12

MERNA — The Warriors fell to 1-3 with the road loss.