GERING — The Gering girls soccer team had to battle extra hard in the team's season-opener Friday.

Not only were the Bulldogs matched against a talented Cheyenne East team, but frigid wind chills that made play difficult.

Cheyenne East junior Jordan Griess scored three goals and added two assists as the Thunderbirds raced to an 8-0 halftime lead and won 10-0.

Gering first-year coach Krista Wiedeman said the team fought hard despite having a young team. Gering has five seniors on the team with Madison Herbel, Savannah Baird, Hallyn Nauenburg , Carleigh Pszanka, and Emily Bauer, and a host of underclassmen.

“The wind was really challenging,” Wiedeman said. “We have a lot of great athletic girls, but a lot of them are playing for the first time and we are figuring out our positions and figuring out we are going to play a team. But I was proud of their effort and we do have a bright future.”

The Bulldogs have 22 girls on the roster, or about half of an experienced and deep Cheyenne East squad that had four seniors and 42 players on the team.

“We have a lot of new girls and great numbers and I am excited to have a lot of great athletes,” Wiedeman said. “They are just learning the sport of soccer and learning to work together will take some time.”

Wiedeman said the Bulldogs did some good things, especially in the second half where the team fought when they had the win at their back. They also played stronger defense in the second half as well.

“The second half was significantly better. They started finding their goals and they started to see each other and making those combinations,” she said. “As we continue to have that experience, we will see progress.”

Cheyenne East scored eight times in the first half with the wind at their back.

Griess scored less than two minutes into the contest, taking a pass from Haley Pearson. Ninety seconds later, Griess scored again off an assist from Ashleigh Clark.

Cheyenne’s next two goals came off the feet of Zoey Woods and Brooklyn Paskett for a 4-0 lead. Paskett’s goal came off a corner kick that Griess delivered to Paskett. The fifth Thunderbird’s fifth goal came off a Griess goal as the junior nailed a free kick into the net.

Cheyenne East went up 6-0 as Pearson scored off an assist from Griess with 20:42 to play in the half.

The Thunderbird’s added a seventh goal with 19:24 left in the half off the foot of Ava Walsh and finished off the first half scoring with 9:20 remaining in the half off a goal from Amalia Morillon.

The second half was a different story as Gering had more chances on their side, but Cheyenne East also mastered going into the win as they scored two goals.

The first game eight minutes into the second half as Pearson scored off an assist from Melanie Moreno, and then Kiana White scored with 18:40 to play to end the game on a mercy rune.

Sierra Robinson started in net and had four saves before giving way to Zalena Hernandez, who had two saves.

Gerign travels to Cheyenne Central on Saturday. Central opened the season with a 5-2 win over Scottsbluff on Friday.

“I don’t know much about either of the Cheyenne schools actually,” Wiedeman said. “ We haven’t played them in a couple of years because of COVID, but we are excited to have them back on our schedule."

BOYS SOCCER

Cheyenne East 5, Gering 1: The Thunderbirds led 3-0 at the break and went on to hand the Bulldogs a season-opening loss in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“The first half our team came out flat and we looked discombobulated,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said. “Cheyenne played a lot of through balls and took advantage of that with two goals in the first half. Towards the end of the half, we scored an own goal when we tried clearing the ball and the wind got a hold of it (and put it back into the net)."

“The second half was a lot better,” he said. “They scored two more goals, but we got one back on a free kick from Ethan Prokop to the head of Uriah Ybarra.”

Gering goalkeeper Gabe Duthilleul had 16 saves in net.

The Bulldogs host Cheyenne Central at Gering’s Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.