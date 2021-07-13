 Skip to main content
Gering PVC wraps up conference title
Gering PVC splits games in PVC tourney

Gering PVC's Dalton Wiese tries to pick off the Nationals' Cole Wright druing their game in the PVC Tournament on Saturday, May 20 in Gering.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion baseball team captured the Panhandle Conference with a 9-1 record over the Alliance Spartans.

The PVC team dropped just one game in conference action and that was a 3-2 contest to Alliance. PVC clinched the title after Chadron won 3-2 over the Spartans last Wednesday. Alliance’s other defeat was a 7-0 loss to Gering.

Gering will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at McCook on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. PVC will also hold an alumni game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Alliance will next be in action Thursday when they travel to face Casper before traveling to McCook with a triangular with McCook and Nebraska City.

The junior division was won by Alliance with a 6-2 record. The Junior Spartans have a 32-14-1 record and will face Chadron tonight (Tuesday) in the junior American Legion championship where the Spartans will need to defeat Chadron twice for a trip to state.

Gering and Sheridan County finished tied for second with 6-4 records. Chadron finished last in the conference standings with a 2-6 record.

Panhandle Conference Standings

Senior Division

Team Conf. Overall

Gering 9-1 26-8

Alliance 6-2 30-9

Chadron 5-4 8-11

Sidney 3-7 7-20-1

Sheridan County 2-7 5-10

Bridgeport 2-10 4-14

Junior Division

Team Conf. Overall

Alliance 6-2 32-14-1

Gering 6-4 15-15-1

Sheridan County 6-4 12-8-2

Sidney 5-5 6-15

Bridgeport 3-9 3-15

Chadron 2-6 8-8-1

Mark Rein is a correspondent with the Star-Herald. Email sports@starherald.com to reach Mark.

