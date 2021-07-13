Gering PVC wraps up conference title

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion baseball team captured the Panhandle Conference with a 9-1 record over the Alliance Spartans.

The PVC team dropped just one game in conference action and that was a 3-2 contest to Alliance. PVC clinched the title after Chadron won 3-2 over the Spartans last Wednesday. Alliance’s other defeat was a 7-0 loss to Gering.

Gering will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at McCook on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. PVC will also hold an alumni game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Alliance will next be in action Thursday when they travel to face Casper before traveling to McCook with a triangular with McCook and Nebraska City.

The junior division was won by Alliance with a 6-2 record. The Junior Spartans have a 32-14-1 record and will face Chadron tonight (Tuesday) in the junior American Legion championship where the Spartans will need to defeat Chadron twice for a trip to state.

Gering and Sheridan County finished tied for second with 6-4 records. Chadron finished last in the conference standings with a 2-6 record.

Panhandle Conference Standings

Senior Division

Team Conf. Overall