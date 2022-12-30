Gering teams fall to South Sioux City

WAVERLY – The Gering girls and boys basketball teams dropped the consolation games of the Waverly Holiday Tournament to South Sioux City on Friday.

The Gering boys had an early second-quarter lead before South Sioux City went on a 23-0 run to win 64-53.

The Gering girls lost 54-36 to South Sioux City to drop both of its games in the Waverly tourney.

Gering boys coach Rick Winkler said his team's second quarter was the difference in the game.

“Defense was a key and I felt like our effort wasn’t there,” Winkler said. “We had a chance to take a 9-point lead in the early part of the second and didn’t capitalize, and then they made their run and we just couldn’t get stops or score. We just really struggled with the press and their speed. We have a game Tuesday, which is good to put this behind us and get after Sidney on Tuesday.”

That second quarter was key, but up until the 23-0 run by South Sioux City that spanned about four minutes, the Bulldogs were playing well. Gering trailed 7-5, but closed out the first quarter on a 11-4 run to lead 16-11 behind nine points from Max Greeley during that span.

The Bulldogs then went up 19-11 on a Jack Maser 3-pointer to start the second quarter. After the Bulldogs missed three free throws, South Sioux City would go on a 23-0 run to lead 34-19 before Kaden Bohnsack hit a bucket to stop the run. Gering closed out the second quarter on a 9-4 run to trail 39-28 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Gering cut the lead to 51-34 . South Sioux City came back to outscore the Bulldogs 12-4 the rest of the quarter to lead 53-38 after three.

The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to come within eight points, 53-45, but that was as close as they could get as South Sioux City went on a 10-3 run to get the 64-53 win.

Greeley led the Bulldogs with 29 points as the only Bulldog in double figures. Greeley had four treys and was 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.

In the girls contest, Gering coach Steve Land said it was a very physical game with a combined 40 fouls. The Bulldogs had 22.

“It was a very physical game; we were not organized in the press breaker and we let their run jump traps hurt us,” Land said. “We didn’t help ourselves from the free throw line today shooting 8-of-26.”

The first quarter was a defensive contest. Gering trailed 7-6 after two Makenzie Todd free throws. After that, South Sioux City score the final five points of the opening quarter to lead 12-6.

Gering opened the second quarter with three points, but South Sioux City responded with a 10-1 run to lead 22-10. Trailing 24-10, the Bulldogs made a run on buckets by Jenna Davis to cut the South Sioux City lead to 24-17. Gering trailed at halftime 27-18.

Gering had the lead down to nine points a couple of times in the third quarter. But South Sioux City led 43-26 after three periods.

The fourth quarter was evenly played as South Sioux City outscored Gering 11-10, but the Bulldogs never could get to within single digits.

Carleigh Pszanka led the way for the Gering girls with 10 points. Nickie Todd and Jenna Davis had eight points each and Makenzie Todd seven.

Both Gering teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Sidney before hitting the road to head back to eastern Nebraska to face Crete and Waverly next weekend.

BOYS GAME

Gering 16 12 10 15 – 53

S. Sioux City 11 28 14 9 – 64

GERING

Max Greeley 29, Kaden Bohnsack 5, Jackson Howard 4, Eli Marez 4, Nate Seiler 4, Uriah Ybarra 4, Jacob Van Anne 2, Jack Maser 3

GIRLS GAME

Gering 6 12 8 10 – 36

S. Sioux City 12 15 16 11 – 54

GERING

Carleigh Pszanka 10, Jenna Davis 8, Nickie Todd 8, Makenzie Todd 7, Jacelyn Brown 2, Neveah Hrasky 1.