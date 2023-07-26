GERING — On a midweek morning earlier this month, Michael McBride headed north on U Street from Gering High School for the start of a workout.

The incoming eighth-grader guided his push wheelchair down the sidewalk as his mother, Semelee, rode a bike on the street alongside him. The two moved onto the Monument Valley Pathway. After about 16 minutes, they turned around and headed back to the school.

It was part of a routine that the McBrides have done three times a week since early June as part of offseason training with other members of the Bulldogs cross country program. That includes his older brother, Frank.

The workout distance varies and some days Michael uses his handcycle. Those morning sessions can leave him tired, but it has more to do with the 7 a.m. start time.

“I don’t really like getting up early,” he admitted, with a smile.

It is his only complaint. He works out with his mother on the days the Gering athletes do not meet as he aims to achieve his goal of becoming Gering’s first adaptive cross country athlete, an accomplishment he had with the district’s middle school track team last spring.

McBride, who was born with spina bifida, is hoping to obtain an all-terrain wheelchair to achieve his goal to be able to navigate the courses this fall. His mother established a Go Fund Me page, tinyurl.com/McBridefundraiser, toward the estimated $5,000 for the ATV wheelchair, and also the roughly $4,000 for a racing chair to be used during the track season.

The McBride family has also explored the possibility of grants and support from other organizations to assist in covering the expense. Michael even planned lemonade and cookie sales over the summer.

“The main goal is to make sure he can compete,” Semelee said. “I just don’t ever want him to think that he can’t do something, and he never has. I am just hoping that maybe we can open up a trail with him or some doors for other people.

“I know we have a lot of people in our area who are in a wheel chair or could use adaptive equipment,” she said. “I think if we could open some doors so other kids could compete, that would be awesome.”

McBride has a lot of teenage interests. He is a video game enthusiast. He counts Roblox among his favorites. He has had a lifetime interest in law enforcement and first responders and hopes to explore that career in the future. He also loves to swim and decided last spring that he wanted to join track.

“I admit I was a little skeptical about him being in sports at first,” Semelee said. “It was the safety issues, the modifications for his workouts and who was going to be there with him. Just a lot of logistics. And I was worried about inclusivity and those type of things.”

Her concerns were soon set at ease. She served as McBride’s paraprofessional during the meets, and she said the support that her son received from coaches and staff members was tremendous throughout the season. She added it was the same from not only Gering athletes, but those from other schools as well.

“The cheering and supporting (of Michael) was great,” she said. “I remember we were in Alliance and he was coming into the final 200 (meters) of the 800 he was doing. Two kids from Mitchell got right beside him on the the grass and were running with him and just encouraging him.”

McBride competed in the shot put, discus and the 400 and 800 during the season. He set personal bests in the events three times during the season.

McBride said there wasn’t a particular moment that stood out to him above the others from the year. Instead he said he enjoyed being part of the team. It is a reason why he wants to continue with the sport again this year as well as cross country.

“I just think it is fun,” he said.