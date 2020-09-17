Gering to host Junior High State Cross Country meet

The Five Rocks Amphitheater and Gering Public Schools will play host to a the state middle school cross country meet in October.

The announcement came during a media gathering at the Gering Public Schools central administrative offices on Thursday. The event will take place on Oct. 10. Registration opens in the next 24 hours, according to Jennifer Sibal, Gering Public Schools Foundation and community engagement coordinator

Sibal added the money raised will go the Gering Foundation.

“It’s going to be a busy week for hotels and restaurants,” Sibal said.

Rick Marez, Gering High School counselor and cross country coach, said they expect around 300 runners to compete. In a typical year, the event can draw over 1,000 runners with over 100 schools represented from across the state.

“We’re bringing eastern Nebraska to western Nebraska and we’re excited about it,” Seiler said.

The event will be a short one, Marez and Seiler said. It will start at 12 p.m. and end at 1:15 p.m.

Officials said they’ve submitted a plan to the Panhandle Public Health Department for the event. They added that the plan has already been approved by the health department.

“We feel confident that we can hold a safe event,” Seiler said.

