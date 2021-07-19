Gering's Brady ends softball career on a high note

“I have umpired for the past four years now and I learned a lot within each summer that I did so,” she said. “It helped me gain more knowledge about the game and how certain scenarios were ran. Umpiring was fun yet stressful as I dealt with the nicest yet cruelest people within each team.

“I think the hardest thing about umpiring is learning how to tolerate the general public. The fans in the stands are quite short tempered and there was never a game where I didn’t have to calm down a parent or throw a fan out. It taught me a lot of patience as I had to learn to be the bigger person.”

While her playing days are finished in GGSA – she got to play this season because she turned 19 after January 1 – she said she will move to another area of helping out GGSA.

“Next year instead of being on the field, I will hopefully be the one in the dugout critiquing the players,” she said. “I’ll of course miss the fact that I will not be able to play another year, but I will be glad I’ll still get to be a part of the GGSA program just within a different aspect.”

And during her time playing, she learned from each and every coach. Her coach this season (Dave Brunz) helped her in different ways to help her on and off the field.