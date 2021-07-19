Gering's Brady ends softball career on a high note

Victoria Brady was playing in her last softball game for the Gering Girls Softball Association and the 2020 Gering High graduate made her last game, and last at bat, something special.
Brady, playing for the U-Save softball team, had the last at-bat to remember as she hit a grand slam to help the U-Save team to the championship of the GGSA league tournament over Steel Grill on Thursday.
Brady said that was memorable.
“Ending my GGSA softball career the way that I did was definitely one for the books I will say,” Brady said. “But the fact that I was able to pull off a grand slam in the last inning of the game was pure luck within itself and I wouldn’t want to trade it for any other outcome.”
Her last high school game for the Bulldogs came in 2019 and during her time on the high school team, she was pegged as a utility player where she was playing special positions during her junior and senior year. She never had a grand slam for the Bulldogs during her career. That memorable event game during league this summer and on her final at bat of her playing career. But, at the same time, this softball season and the memories that came with it almost didn’t happen because of her work schedule.
“Going into this summer season I had many obligations on my plate, one of them being the multiples jobs that I had,” Brady said. “I was unsure that with the amount of working that I was scheduled to do, I wouldn’t be able to play as much as I wanted to. I was close to just withdrawing myself from the team to save them the confusion of my schedule. But, luckily, I was able to squeeze in the last handful of games and the week of our tournament to play for the team. Though I didn’t get to participate in all of the games, this was personally my favorite season.”
Brady has played in the GGSA softball league since she was five years old and that is the reason she fell in love with softball. She now only played, but she also umpired the games.
“I have played for GGSA softball since the age of 5, which was the main reason why I fell in love with the sport,” she said. “GGSA was the foundation and building block that carried over into my high school softball career for the next four years. Though high school softball had its thrills, GGSA will always hold a special spot my heart.”
That is why the way her team ended the season was special. U-Save went through the winner’s bracket unbeaten and Steel Grill had to defeat U-Save twice for them to earn the title. Steel Grill accomplished that first win, setting up the if-necessary game, a game that didn’t start until 10 p.m. on Thursday. That in-necessary game proved special to Brady and her teammates and coaches.
“After our team fell in the first game, I got nervous for the second game as it was considered our ‘sudden death’ game,” she said. “We were unsure on how we were going to pull it off as we were all exhausted and ready to be done. But as the second game began our momentum and energy grew significantly and we began putting numbers on the scoreboard. The grand slam just added a special touch to it to secure our win.”
What made Brady love softball is that she also got to take in the other side of the game, umpiring, and that side made her realize that there are all kinds of fans.
“I have umpired for the past four years now and I learned a lot within each summer that I did so,” she said. “It helped me gain more knowledge about the game and how certain scenarios were ran. Umpiring was fun yet stressful as I dealt with the nicest yet cruelest people within each team.
“I think the hardest thing about umpiring is learning how to tolerate the general public. The fans in the stands are quite short tempered and there was never a game where I didn’t have to calm down a parent or throw a fan out. It taught me a lot of patience as I had to learn to be the bigger person.”
While her playing days are finished in GGSA – she got to play this season because she turned 19 after January 1 – she said she will move to another area of helping out GGSA.
“Next year instead of being on the field, I will hopefully be the one in the dugout critiquing the players,” she said. “I’ll of course miss the fact that I will not be able to play another year, but I will be glad I’ll still get to be a part of the GGSA program just within a different aspect.”
And during her time playing, she learned from each and every coach. Her coach this season (Dave Brunz) helped her in different ways to help her on and off the field.
“Each coach that I have had throughout every summer left a unique and significant impact on me whether it was personally or within the aspect of the game,” Brady said. “This is my second season playing for Dave Brunz’s team, so playing for him was still fresh in my mind. He definitely helped me in times where I thought I was incapable of playing during games. Playing for him was not only a learning experience but a memorable one as I became close with his family as well. They are like second family to me and if it wasn’t for softball, I wouldn’t have them by my side.”
Now that softball is finished for the summer, Brady can get ready for her second year of college as he pursues a degree in Pharmacy.
“I am through playing with softball and I do not plan on continuing with it,” she said. “I am currently going into my second year at WNCC to get my associates in Chemistry to then move on to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to finish off my undergrad schooling and pursue a degree in pharmacy.”
Brady stuck through GGSA through 14 years and her advice to the younger players is to enjoy league because memories will be made.
“My biggest piece of advice for the younger players is to just have fun. League is meant to be relaxed and enjoyable, so keep it that way,” she said. “Of course, there are times to be serious but if we were serious all the time, it takes away the joy of the game. Have fun and make amazing memories with your teammates. These past 14 years of GGSA is something that I would not trade for the world and the fact that I was given the gracious opportunity to play my one last final season in this program is something I will forever be grateful for.”