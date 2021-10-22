Gering's Madison Seiler wins back-to-back cross country titles

Gering’s Madison Seiler won her second consecutive state Cross Country individual title in Kearney on Friday.
This was Seiler’s fourth meet of the year following an injury she suffered in July.
“She was playing basketball and broke her ankle, which required major surgery. They initially told her 3-6 months,” head coach Rick Marez said. “Three months before she could start therapy and six before she could expect to run but she was able to come back in about 45 days.”
The first meet she competed in was the Alliance Invite on Sept. 18 but wasn’t expected to come back until October.
“I thought that best case scenario, she’d be back at the start of October, that's what we anticipated. It was kind of a heart breaker because as a team when you have a number one like that, you’re excited about the season and we thought, ‘Well, let’s put the parts together as she comes back in October and we’ll see how it goes,’” Marez said.
“When she was ready to come back at Alliance, we were pretty excited. We didn’t know what to expect so we put her in JV and she had the best time of the day. If I’d have known that I would’ve put her in the varsity race, but we had to go easy and take our time.”
Marez talked to Seiler prior to the race about the adversity she has overcome this year. He believes that this is the best person that could've come back from the injury she had.
“Before the race, (Seiler) and I talked and honestly as a runner going through adversity, this is the biggest one I’ve been a part of. Unfortunately, the injury happened but as far as who it happened to, she’s the best person who could bounce back from it because she is goal-driven, she’s motivated and committed. I think that showed today in a sense that even during her rehab, she was still working out, lifting and anything that kept weight off the leg.”
The girls finished fifth overall but with how close the third through fifth teams finished, the results could’ve gone either way.
“The final results were so close, I think that if we’d finish one place higher in any spot for the girls, we’re third and we knew coming in that it would be that close,” Marez said. “Maddie had a team goal to finish third and we finished top five which is outstanding because mid-season, we didn’t think we would be here. Getting Maddie back and having that confidence in finishing the way they did, I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
It was the same for the boys, who finished eighth. They gained more confidence as time went on after feeling like their youth and inexperience would be a factor.
“We thought at one point that we’re not sure we can get there because of our inexperience and our youth,” Marez said. “As we started to get closer to the district meet, we started to gain more confidence.”
Each team had one senior who had just finished their final high school cross country meet and were valuable members to their respective teams.
“Shailee Patton ran well this year and she’s part of the reason we had the hope that we could do well at the end of this year because she’s been consistent for us. She’s so enthusiastic at practice and does a good job at keeping everyone’s spirits up,” Marez said. “Lucas Moravec is the lone senior on the boys team and because we are so young, I think the way he showed how to persevere through adversity, fight through the hard times and be mentally tough is a great example for the younger guys because when things get hard, that doesn’t mean you quit.”
Class B
Girls
Team
5. Gering, 92
Individual
1. Madison Seiler, Gering; 19. Jadyn Scott, Gering; 36. Shailee Patton, Gering; 43. Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff; 55. Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance; 59. Jenna Davis, Gering; 78. Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff; 83. Alison Bradford, Gering 84. Madison Herbel, Gering
Boys
Team
8. Gering
Individual
23. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff; 28. Eli Marez, Gering; 30. Nathan Seiler, Gering; 34. Bryce Carrillo, Gering; 76. Lucas Moravec, Gering; 81. Aiden Narvais, Gering; 82. Aiden Bell, Gering
Class C
Girls
Team
1. Sidney, 64; 3. Chadron, 95
Individual
4. Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; 10. Makinley Fuller, Chadron; 15. Lydia Peters, Sidney; 25. Jenju Peters, Sidney; 31. Emma Witte, Chadron; 44. Grace Pyle, Chadron; 47. Lillian Golden, Mitchell; 54. Reho Dykstra, Sidney; 58. James Adams, Scottsbluff; 61. Leila Tewahade, Chadron; 81. Aspen Graves, Chadron; 84. Aliyah Mills, Chadron; 100. Erika Maekins, Sidney; 105. Ileana Neufeld-Ponce, Sidney
Boys
Team
2. Sidney
Individual
9. Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney; 14. Cameron Brauer, Sidney; 17. Mitchell Deer, Sidney; 30. Treyson Johnstone, Sidney; 55. Noah Canas, Sidney; 72. Gavin Sloan, Chadron; 105. Jashawn Davenport, Sidney;
Class D
Girls
Team
9. Morrill, 83
Individual
20. Autumn Edwards, Morrill; 22. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford; 24. Cecilia Barron, Morrill; 30. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport; 51. Paityn Homan, Crawford; 66. Chantel Malson, Kimball; 87. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville; 90. Jessica Wilkinson, Morrill; 105. Axi Benish, Leyton; 120. Justine Wilkinson, Morrill
Boys
Team
18. Hemingford, 173
Individual
28. Gabriel Tretter, Leyton; 32. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County; 47. Nate Billey, Garden County; 60. Zane Hinman, Hemingford; 66. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport; 80. Zachary Araujo, Bayard; 106. Boady Hunter, Hemingford; 117. Creel Weber, Hemingford; 121. Braden Christopherson, Hemingford; 130. Drew Varner, Hemingford
