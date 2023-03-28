GERING — The Bulldogs might have celebrated their veteran players Tuesday afternoon.

But it was an underclassman who turned in a notable performance against Torrington.

Sophomore Allison Herbel had a hat trick as the host Bulldogs registered a 6-0 win at Memorial Stadium on Senior Recognition Day.

The win evened Gering’s record at 2-2 while Torrington fell in its first action of the spring after being weathered out over the weekend.

Gering coach Krista Wiedeman said her team is making the right steps as the season progresses.

“We had lots of great improvement, and we had a good offense and good ball movement,” the first-year Bulldogs coach said. “Our defense played great together and caught the other team offsides several times. I was proud of their effort and how much they have improved since our first games.”

“(The players) are very coachable, and they are willing to learn and listen and apply things,” Wiedeman said. “That was evident, and our shape has really improved. We are making some great passing combinations, taking great shots and we just need to finish.”

Torrington hosts Douglas Saturday, while Gering faces Newcastle on Thursday and then travels to weekend tournament in Norfolk.

“Both of (the games at Norfolk) will be tougher teams and great competition,” Wiedeman said. “I am looking forward to seeing the quicker play and seeing us put together what we have been practicing. We are making progress and I am really proud of them.”

Torrington coach Dave Cummings said his team improved through the match as they just needed to figure out where everyone fits in the best.

“We are a very young team,” Cummings said. “We only have four or maybe five returning starters from last year and we have a bunch of freshmen who are learning soccer at the varsity level without having a chance to play before that.

“We had a chance to play in a tournament, but it was canceled because of the weather so this was our first match this year and a chance to get them on the field and see what can do.”

Cummings said there were positives for his team to build on moving forward.

“I saw them improve as the game went along,” Cummings said. “That is what I am looking for right now. It was the first match of the year and I think it was a good learning experience.”

Herbel scored her first goal with 27 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.

Her second goal with 13:42 left in the half was set up as Carliegh Pszanka delivered a free kick that was saved but the rebound ended up on Herbel’s foot and she knocked it home.

Herbel had a chance for a third goal in the half shortly afterward but her shot hit the pole. The Bulldogs made it 3-0 with 10:39 left in the half when Pszanka had a corner kick which hit the pole and Torrington couldn’t recover it and knocked it into their goal

Gering went up 4-0 in the second half as Pszanka drove the ball down toward the field and booted the ball into the net.

The Bulldogs made it 5-0 with 23:49 to play in regulation as Herbel took a pass from her older sister Madi and buried the ball in the net

Gering closed out the scoring with 8:39 to play as Ella Rotherham scored as she took the ball off a save.

The Bulldogs four seniors were recognized after the game. The group consisted of Madi Herbel, Savannah Baird, Pszanka, and Emily Bauer.

Torrington is even younger with just two seniors in Jada Brothwell and Elle Tapia.

“They have been great leaders,” Wiedeman said of her seniors. “They are vocal leaders and willing to work hard and unite the team,” she said. “I am proud of our seniors and thankful for each of them and their leadership.”