GERING — Hemingford had the top three finishers and took the girls team title in the Gering Invite cross country meet on Friday at Five Rocks.

Hemingford sophomore Dakota Horstman won the 5,000 meters in 21 minutes, 51.78 seconds, and was followed by teammates Auora Hinman and Carlye Kresl. Hemingford finished with 27 points in the team competition, 13 points ahead of Chadron. Gering was third with 41 points.

“It felt really good to win and my team came in the top three so that was pretty cool for us as a team,” Horstman said. “(The course) is pretty tough. It works on you physically and mentally a lot. This course will help us get ready for conference,” she said. I was really surprised with our team. We worked really hard together, pushed ourselves, and we all did really well.”

Torrington’s Sully Wilson won the boys race in 17:17.36. He finished ahead Gering’s Axton Stone and Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron, a senior. Gering’s Nathan Seiler followed in fourth (17:58.76) followed by three Alliance runners: Devin Graham, Trevor Zurn and Ben Cassatt.

Gering won the team title with 28 points, one point ahead of Alliance. Scottsbluff finished third with 78 points.

The battle between Gering and Alliance came down to the fourth runners. After Stone and Seiler finished second and fourth, Gering teammates Aiden Narvais and Gage Ruzicka were 10th and 12th, respectively. They finished just ahead of Alliance’s Mario Rodriguez.

Wilson said it was his first win in cross country and it was pleased with how he ran.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I planned on just going out to run and try to stay cool in the heat, and I am just glad I came away with the win.”

— Mark Rein, Star-Herald

Volleyball

GILLETTE, Wyoming — Scottsbluff went 2-4 over the weekend in the Gillett Invite.

The Bearcats (5-4) beat Glenrock (25-10, 25-6) and Sheridan (25-20, 25-15) over the weekend

Rapid City Christian (20-25, 25-16, 15-9), Thunder Basin (27-25, 25-19), Kelly Walsh (25-20. 25-22) and Spearfish (25-21, 16-25, 15-10) all beat the Bearcats.

Softball

KEARNEY — Scottsbluff posted a 2-1 record during the Kearney Invite on Saturday.

The Bearcats (7-3) beat Aurora 7-6 and Kearney 8-5.

Central City edged Scottsbluff 5-3.

In the McCook Invite, Gering won two of its three games.

The Bulldogs (10-2) beat Alliance 7-3 and McCook 3-1.

North Platte edged Gering 1-0.

Alliance beat Chadron 7-4, and McCook beat the Bulldogs 5-3.

Boys tennis

Host Scottsbluff won its home invite on Friday with 83 points. Thunder Basin was second with 49 points, while Gering (24) and Alliance (14) placed fourth and sixth, respectively.

Scottsbluff’s Oliver Carpenter and Fletcher Thomalla won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Both posted a 5-0 record on the day. Teammate Harrison Heldt took the No. 3 singles title with a 3-2 mark.

The Bearcats tandem of Kian Blomstedt/Joey Escamilla and Matthew Hafner/Cortez Palomo won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles titles, respectively, with 3-0 marks.

“We have a strong record over the last several seasons at our home invite, but this season is really something special,” Bearcats coach Darren Emerick said. “The team only dropped two matches of the 24 total.”