Hans Bastron says he always feels comfortable running at the Scotts Bluff Country Club — his home course. Not even Thursday's high temperatures seemed to impact him.

The Scottsbluff High School senior had a blazing pace in the fourth and final middle -and high school races of the night during the Panhandle Classic as the temperatures dipped a bit into the high 80s for the varsity boys 5K.

He unofficially finished the course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds with a sizable lead over the rest of the pack. The electronic timer briefly stopped as he crossed the finish line, which impacted the marks of about the top 15 runners.

But it was no question about who was the top runner.

"I just wanted to go out and give my best," Bastron said of the season-opening race, "that's all I could do."

His was one of five Bearcats runners to finish in the top 16 spots. Eddie Griess was sixth, and Gavin Carrizales and Jacob Maser were 13th and 14th, respectively. Mason Middledorf was 16th overall.

"I know our team has potential and it's important to start that foundation with a good race," Bastron said. "To know that we can improve and get better."

Bastron's performance was one of the three things that stood out during Thursday's meet.

Team scores were not kept for the event.

2. The youth — and seniors — are served

The Sidney girls cross country team got a strong performance from bptj one of its veteran and youngest members of the varsity squad.

Raiders senior Talissa Tanquary won the girls 5K in 21:20, just 16 seconds ahead of freshman teammate Kylee Kampfe.

"Very hot, very humid," Tanquary said of the race. "But we ran so much this week (in the heat), it was a little better."

Like her teammates, she fueled up on coconut water and "lots of Gatorade" during the week to replenish the electrolytes in her system. It helped her take the lead about halfway which she never relinquished.

It was a strong way to start a season which she hopes will be a special one.

"Just run with your heart," Tanquary said. "That's my self motto for this year."

Kampfe, one of 10 Raiders freshman who ran in the race, had a strong kick to beat Hemingford sophomore Dakota Horstman to the line by four seconds.

Her strategy coming into her first varsity race.

"Just stay with Talissa as long as I could," Kampfe said.

The Alliance boys were also led by runners who are the start and end of their high school running careers.

Freshman Trevor Zurn finished second in the varsity race, followed by senior teammate Ben Cassatt-Reina.

Zurn was a one of three Bulldogs newcomers who cracked the Top Ten in the race.

Alliance freshmen Devin Graham and Asher Saka placed seventh and ninth overall, respectively.

3. Pack mentality

Running as a group was a trademark of the Scottsbluff girls last season. That was the case again Thursday.

The Bearcats had seven of the top 22 individuals in the varsity race and they were separated by roughly 2 minutes, 17 seconds.

Scottsbluff junior Hannah Bugroden finished fourth overall in 22:25, and Priscilla Lisz was the other Bearcat in the Top 10.

Chadron had four of the Top 17 runners, and Hemingford had three in the Top 10 and a fourth at No. 19 overall.