CHADRON — Nielli Heinold shot a round of 76 to earn medalist honors Tuesday and lead Scottsbluff to the team title in the Chadron Invitational girls meet at the Ridgeview County Club.

Heinold finished 12 strokes ahead of teammate Addie Park, and Scottsbluff's Caitlyn Lewis was fourth as the Bearcats finished with a team round of 372. Valentine (443) and Chadron (448) were second and third, respectively, and Gering was fourth (458).