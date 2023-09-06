CHADRON — Nielli Heinold shot a round of 76 to earn medalist honors Tuesday and lead Scottsbluff to the team title in the Chadron Invitational girls meet at the Ridgeview County Club.
Heinold finished 12 strokes ahead of teammate Addie Park, and Scottsbluff's Caitlyn Lewis was fourth as the Bearcats finished with a team round of 372. Valentine (443) and Chadron (448) were second and third, respectively, and Gering was fourth (458).
The meet also doubled as the Western Conference meet.
Chadron Invite
Team
Scottsbluff 372, Valentine 443, Chadron 448, Gering 458, Sidney 472, Alliance 510.
Top individuals
1. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 76. Addie Peck, Scottsbluff, 88, 3, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 95, 4. Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff, 98, 5. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 102, 6. Emily McCune, Alliance, 102. 7. Lucy Rischling, Chadron, 103. 8. Kenna Bowron, Gering, 105, 9, Claire Jordan, Sidney, 105, 10, Lauren Philbrick, Scottsbluff, 110.
Western Conference meet
Scottsbluff 372, Chadron 448, Gering 458, Sidney 472, Alliance 510, Mitchell 102.
Top individuals .
1. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 76. 2. Addie Peck, Scottsbluff, 88, 3. Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff, 98, 4. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 102, 5. Emily McCune, Alliance, 102. 6. Lucy Rischling, Chadron, 103. 7. Kenna Bowron, Gering, 105, 8.9, Claire Jordan, Sidney, 105, 9, Lauren Philbrick, Scottsbluff, 110. 10. Teegan Bach, Chadron, 111.
