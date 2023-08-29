Addie Peck's golf game did not need an overall. It was more like a few tweaks here and there.

Coaches worked with the Scottsbluff sophomore on her swing, including fixing a hitch at the top of it.

"And just shortening the swing," said Peck, who was an alternate on the Bearcats state-qualifying team last year. "Not overswinging and just having a nice, smooth beautiful swing. I am still working on that but I've already made improvements."

The results on Tuesday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club showed that.

Peck shot a round of 78, or six-over par to top the field in the Scottsbluff girls golf invitational. She shot a 39 on both the front- and back nines to finish three strokes ahead of her teammate, Nielli Heinold.

She also broke a round of 80 for the first time in her career.

"It felt amazing to do so well," Peck said. "I kept a great mindset (on the course). Every hole was a new one. I made some mistakes (today) but I can look back and think of what I can do right (the next time)."

Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said Peck's has a willingness to work and also a competitive nature.

"She is going to continue to get better," Ehler said. "She might have some down tournaments and stuff like that, but we had to change (the swing) if her ceiling was going to be higher. She proved it today that we're on the right path and there are still some switches that need to be made to get even better."

Scottsbluff's Caitlyn Lewis finished third overall as the Bearcats rolled to the tournament title with a team round of 351. Gering finished a distant second (147) and York was third in the nine-team field (422).

Lewis, Peck and Heinold are among the three-most experienced returners for a Bearcats team that was hit hard by graduation. Heinold is the only golfer with extensive varsity experience and the Bearcats roster also has some individuals on the roster who are new to the sport.

It's why Ehler says the Bearcats are a work in progress.

"There's something that you can't beat and that's experience," he said. "(Some players) don't have it. We try and fast-track them but they have to be out on the course in different situations and hit different shots that they would never see on the range. We get them out play, we make sure we're practicing. The more tournaments and things like that to play, the faster they are going to bet better."

Peck took advantage of those opportunities last year and gained from the experiences during her freshman season. She came into this year feeling like a different golfer with not only her swing, but mental game as well.

"Just making the right decisions (on the course) and coming back from a bad hole," she said. "Last year was such a good year and I'm so glad I had the opportunity on (junior varsity) . I think that helped me so much to come in and do well this year."