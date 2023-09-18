ALLIANCE — Gering’s Axton Stone and Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron took the top two spots in the boys varsity race during the Alliance Invite on Saturday.

Stone won the 5,000 meter race in 17 minutes, 2.95 seconds, with Bastron less than a second behind.

Alliance’s Devin Granham, Asher Saka and Luke Laws took the next three spots in order as the Bulldogs won the team title with 22 points. Alliance had five of the top dozen finishers overall.

Scottsbluff was second in the nine-team meet with 34 points, and Gering was third with 55.

Scottsbluff’s Hannah Rudgroden was second in the girls 5K, and one of four Bearcats runners in the top 14 spots. Scottsbluff won the team title with 32 points, seven ahead of Hemingford. Gordon-Rushville was third with 50.

Hemingford’s Dakota Horstman won the race in 20:37.28, Her teammate, Aurora Hinman was fourth, one spot behind Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse.

Chadron and Gering finished fourth and fifth, respectively, separated by a point. Bridgeport was sixth.

Volleyball

McCook Invite Gering won the tournament with a 3-0 record on the day.

The Bulldogs defeated Decatur County, of Oberlin, Kansas (25-9, 25-17), McCook (21-25, 25-12, 25-21). Alliance (25-21, 25-17),

Bridgeport InviteBRIDGEPORT — Bayard improved to 9-0 on the season with a perfect day in tournament play.

The Tigers defeated Leyton (27-25, 23-25, 25-22), Perkins County (25-17, 25-13) and the host Bulldogs (25-16, 25-19).

Bridgeport beat Perkins County (22-25, 25-17, 25-14) and Leyton (22-25, 26-24, 25-21).

Leyton beat Perkins County (25-23, 25-18).

Boys tennis

Gering beat Alliance 3-2 in the new state format during the Scottsbluff triangular on Saturday.

The format, which was introduced this season, counts the results in the top three singles and top two doubles matches.

Gering and Alliance split the 10 matches under the traditional dual format.

Scottsbluff beat Gering 5-0 in the state format, and 10-0 in the traditional dual scoring.

Hemingford InviteHEMINGFORD —Morrill improved to 7-1 overall with three tournament wins.

Morrill beat Hay Springs (25-13, 25-12), Hemingford (25-19, 22-25, 25-23) and Minatare (25-13, 25-21).

Hemingford beat Minatare (25-13, 25-20) and Hay Springs downed the Bobcats in three sets (16-25, 25-15, 26-24).

Hay Springs also beat Minatare 25-14, 25-18).

Softball

Crete 9, Scottsbluff 8CRETE — The Cardinals edged the Bearcats on Friday.