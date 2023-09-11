Gering won the Western Conference Invite softball tournament title on Saturday with a 3-0 record.

The Bulldogs beat Chadron (18-2), Alliance (14-3) and Scottsbluff (9-0).

Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron all finished with 1-2 marks, but the Bearcats placed second due to the least runs allowed in the three games.

Scottsbluff beat Alliance (16-4) and lost to Chadron (15-13). Alliance beat Chadron 4-1 in the other tournament game.

The all conference team consisted of: Sarah Wiese, Gabby Moreno, Danae Savala, Avah Escamilla and Liz Wiese (Gering); Zoey Paez, Taum Heimerman and Marley Laucomer (Scottsbluff); Ciera Hudson and Hannah Schneider (Alliance); Kinley Richardson and Sara Lebere (Chadron).

Cross country

CHADRON —Gering's Axton Stone and Sidney's Talissa Tanquary won the boys and girls varsity races, respectively, Friday afternoon.

Stone finished the 5,000 meter course in 17 minutes, 55.50 seconds, and was one of four Bulldogs runners in the top seven spots.

Nathan Seiler finished second, followed by Aiden Narvais (fourth) and Gage Ruzicka (seventh). Gering won the team title with 14 points, followed by Alliance and Sidney.

Alliance's Trevor Zurn and Devin Graham were third and fifth, respectively. Teammates Beenjamin Cassatt-Reina was eighth, one spot ahead of teammate Asher Saka. Alliance finished with 25 points.

Tanquary finished the 5K in 21:37,21 and teammate Kylee Kampfe was fifth as the Raiders won the team title with 33 points.

Gering and Chadron both finished with 35 points with the Bulldogs getting second place on a tie-breaker. Alison Bradonfor and Erin Cawiezel finished third and ninth, respectively, to pace Gering.

Chadron's Lillie Uhing was fourth, and teammes Jentsyn Fuller and Grace Pyle took eighth and ninth, respectively.

Volleyball

KEARNEY — Scottsbluff posted a 2-2 mark during the Kearney Invite.

The Bearcats beat Westview (2-0) and host Kearney (2-1).

Millard North and Gretna East beat Scottsbluff by the respective scores of 2-1 and 2-0.

Scottsbluff (8-7) travels to Gering on Tuesday.

Boys tennis

NORTH PLATTE — Gering finished fourth in the North Platte Invite on Friday. The Bulldogs No. 2 singles player, Patrick Sauter, and the No. 2 doubles team of Bridger Wallace and Frost Wallace both finished second in their respective divisions. Both had 3-1 records on the day.

Gering travels to the Lexington Invite on Thursday.