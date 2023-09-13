IMPERIAL — The Gering softball team rolled to a pair of wins during the Chase County Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs beat host Chase County 20-0 and then downed Bayard 13-1.

Gering, ranked seventh in Class B in the latest Omaha World-Herald state poll, improved to 16-2 overall.

The Bulldogs host Scottsbluff Thursday night.

Bayard beat Chase County 17-0 in the other game in the invitational. It was the Tigers first victory of the season.

Scottsbluff 4, North Platte 3

North Platte 16, Scottsbluff 6

The Bearcats moved to 9-5 on the season with the home split of a doubleheader.

Alliance 8, Chadron 0

ALLIANCE Hallie Schneider allowed just one hit to lead the Bulldogs to the shutout win. She struck out four and walked none.

Diane DuBray went 2-for-3 with five RBI.

Cross country

BRIDGEPORT — Hemingford had four of the top 11 individuals to win the girls team title at the Run at the Rocks.

Hemingford’s Dakota Horstman and Aurora Hinman finished third and fourth, overall to lead the way. Hemingford finished with 19 points, followed by Mullen (35) and Gordon-Rushville (41).

Mullen’s Peyton Paxton won the girls 5,000 meter race in 21 mintues. 10.10 seconds. Morrill’s Cecelia Barron was second.

Bridgeport won the boys team title with 47 points, just two ahead of Sdiney, and three more than Kimball.

Bridgeport freshman Ron Verner was the team’s top finisher as he placed 10th overall.

Gordon-Rushville freshman was the top individual for the boys 5K. He finished the course in 19:10.72. Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen was second, and Bayard’s Nathaniel Barker was fourth.

Volleyball

MORRILL — The host Lions won twice in the home tournament.

Morrill (4-1) beat Sioux County (25-21, 25-10) and Minatare (25-3, 25-23).

Sioux County downed Minatare 25-18, 25-18 in the other matchup during the triangular.

Sidney triangular

SIDNEY — The Raiders improved to 7-3 overall with a pair of wins at home.

Sidney defeated Chadron (25-22, 23-25, 25, 22) and Bridgeport (25-18, 31-29).

Chadron beat Bridgeport 25-18, 25-22.

Bayard 3, Alliance 2

BAYARD — The Tigers improved to 6-0 with the five-set win at home.

Scores were 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13.

Girls golf

GERING — Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold shot an even-par round 72 on Monday to capture the individual title on Monday in the Gering Invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Bearcats teammates, Addie Peck and Caitlyn Lewis, finished second and third, respectively, as the Bearcats won the team title with a collective round of 336. Lewis also aced the No. 7, par 3 hole.

The Bearcats Elliot Selzer, Olivia Wharton and Lauren Philbrick finished sixth through eighth overall, respectively.

Chadron (412) finished second, followed by Sidney and Gering in the nine-team field.

The Top Ten individuals also included: Mitchell’s Kaidyn Patterson (fourth), Sidney’s Claire Jordan (fifth) and Chadron’s Reese Ritterbush (ninth) and Taegan Bach (10th).