LEXINGTON — Scottsbluff took third in the eight-team Lexington boys tennis invitational on Thursday.

Scottsbluff beat Lexington (3-2), Alliance (5-0) and Kearney Catholic (4-1) in dual competition. Crete beat the Bearcats 3-2.

Gering and Alliance finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Scottsbluff’s No. 1 doubles team of Kian Blomstedt/Joey Escamilla and the No. 2 tandem of Cortez Palomo/Matthew Haftner both finished with 4-0 records on the day.

The Bearcats No. 2 singles player, Thatcher Thomalla, went 3-1.

“Today was a really good test for the Bearcats,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “We are midseason and it was important to justify our No. 6 ranking in Class B dual power points. We have had some ups-and-downs in singles but our doubles teams have been solid all season.”

Girls golf

NORTH PLATTE — Scottsbluff finished second in the North Platte Invite, behind Broken Bow.

Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson led all players with a 65 to win the individual title. Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold came in second with a 76, and her teammates, Caitlyn Lewis and Addie Peck, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Scottsbluff shot a team round of 346.

Sidney’s Claire Jordan shot a 90 to finish eighth.

Volleyball

Sidney 3, Alliance 1

SIDNEY — The Raiders improved to 3-1 overall with a win over the Bulldogs at home.

Scores were 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-8.

Pine Bluffs 3, Mitchell 0

PINE BLUFFS, Wyoming — Addy Bowlin had a team-high seven kills as the Tigers fell to 3-5 overall.

Mitchell’s Emma Robbins and Evelyn Morales had 17 and 13 digs, respectively. Robbins also had a team-high eight assists.

Sioux County 3, Niobrara County 0

HARRISON — Sierra Eastman had 16 kills as the Warriors swept the match.

Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.

Britney Klein had 17 digs to lead four Sioux County players in double figures in that category.

Klein also had a team-high 21 assists.

Eastman and Rebecca Reece had 14 and 12 digs, respectively, and Ella Hyer added 10.

Douglas 3, Torrington 2

TORRINGTON, Wyoming — Douglas knocked off the host Trailblazers in five sets.

Scores were 25-21, 25-26, 27-29, 25-18. 15-11.

Softball

Chadron 11, Bayard 1

CHADRON — The host Cardinals improved to 6-10 overall.

Jenna Flores and Ashley Garza both had two hits for Bayard, and Flores had the lone RBI.

No individual statistics for Chadron were available.