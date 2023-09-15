LEXINGTON — Scottsbluff took third in the eight-team Lexington boys tennis invitational on Thursday.
Scottsbluff beat Lexington (3-2), Alliance (5-0) and Kearney Catholic (4-1) in dual competition. Crete beat the Bearcats 3-2.
Gering and Alliance finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Scottsbluff’s No. 1 doubles team of Kian Blomstedt/Joey Escamilla and the No. 2 tandem of Cortez Palomo/Matthew Haftner both finished with 4-0 records on the day.
The Bearcats No. 2 singles player, Thatcher Thomalla, went 3-1.
“Today was a really good test for the Bearcats,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “We are midseason and it was important to justify our No. 6 ranking in Class B dual power points. We have had some ups-and-downs in singles but our doubles teams have been solid all season.”
Girls golf
NORTH PLATTE — Scottsbluff finished second in the North Platte Invite, behind Broken Bow.
Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson led all players with a 65 to win the individual title. Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinold came in second with a 76, and her teammates, Caitlyn Lewis and Addie Peck, were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Scottsbluff shot a team round of 346.
Sidney’s Claire Jordan shot a 90 to finish eighth.
Volleyball
Sidney 3, Alliance 1
SIDNEY — The Raiders improved to 3-1 overall with a win over the Bulldogs at home.
Scores were 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-8.
Pine Bluffs 3, Mitchell 0
PINE BLUFFS, Wyoming — Addy Bowlin had a team-high seven kills as the Tigers fell to 3-5 overall.
Mitchell’s Emma Robbins and Evelyn Morales had 17 and 13 digs, respectively. Robbins also had a team-high eight assists.
Sioux County 3, Niobrara County 0
HARRISON — Sierra Eastman had 16 kills as the Warriors swept the match.
Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.
Britney Klein had 17 digs to lead four Sioux County players in double figures in that category.
Klein also had a team-high 21 assists.
Eastman and Rebecca Reece had 14 and 12 digs, respectively, and Ella Hyer added 10.
Douglas 3, Torrington 2
TORRINGTON, Wyoming — Douglas knocked off the host Trailblazers in five sets.
Scores were 25-21, 25-26, 27-29, 25-18. 15-11.
Softball
Chadron 11, Bayard 1
CHADRON — The host Cardinals improved to 6-10 overall.
Jenna Flores and Ashley Garza both had two hits for Bayard, and Flores had the lone RBI.
No individual statistics for Chadron were available.
Contact Tim Johnson: sports@starherald.com; 308-632-9050.