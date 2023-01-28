Host Tigers boys, Chadron girls finish on top in MItchell wrestling invite

MITCHELL —- The Mitchell boys and Chadron girls wrestling teams both captured titles on Friday in Mitchell.

Bolstered by a pair of individual champions and five runner-up finishers, the host Tigers piled up a winning score of 155 to finish on top in the boys division. Claiming titles for Mitchell were: Cael Peters and Jackson Jenkins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. Peters improved to 29-1 on the season.

Earning second-place finishes for the Tigers were: Yovanni Jimenez (106) Ace Hobbs (113), Jamison Duncan (120), Santiago Castillo (145) and Jeremiah Coley (285).

Chadron received first-place finishes from four individuals and took second in the team standings with 98.5 points.

Chadron's Tayven Jenkins (120), Braden Underwood (132), Quinn Bailey (152) and Rhett Cullers (182) all won individual titles.

Sidney finished third with 81 points. Claiming individual titles for the Red Raiders were Zech Roggasch and Landon Hanes at 160 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Bridgeport rounded out the top-four with a score of 65. The Bulldogs’ lone champion was Curtis Jackson at 170 pounds. Finishing second in their respective weight classes were Chase McGrath (138) and Peyton Abbott (160).

Other individual champions in the boys’ division included Hemingford’s Creel Weber at 113, Kimball’s Matthew Johnson at 106, Morrill’s Daniel Kohel at 145, Hay Springs’ Wesley Jacobs at 138, and Scottsbluff’s Adrien Joey at 126.

The Chadron girls received four first-place finishes to win the team title with 66 points. Bridgeport finished second with 40, while Bayard and Sidney finished in a tie for third with 36.

Winning individual titles for Chadron were Taylee Williamson (110), Fia Rasmussen (135), Kenli Boeselager (145), and Sarah LeBere (170) A pair of The Cardinals Brooklyn Hoffman (120) and Addie Diers (155) both placed second.

Bridgeport was led by two first-place finishers. Kyra Robbins (120) and Kamden Parker (130). Morgan Amateis was second at 110.

A pair of Bayard wrestlers won their weight classes: Carlie McKibbin (100) and Ashley Garza (115)

Sidney's Jadyn Cottam and Saphira finished first at 105 and 190, respectively.

Other local individual winners were Hay Springs’ Hayden Boles (140) and Hemingford’s Isabell Gomez (155)

Team Scoring

Boys

1, Mitchell, 155. 2, Chadron, 98.5. 3, Sidney, 81. 4, Bridgeport, 65. 5, Hemingford, 59. 5, Kimball, 59. 5, Morrill, 59. 8, Hay Springs, 57. 9, Scottsbluff JV, 55.5. 10, Crawford, 27. 11, Banner County, 15. 12, Sioux County, 11.

Girls

1, Chadron, 66. 2, Bridgeport, 40. 3, Bayard, 36. 3, Sidney, 36. 5, Mitchell, 30. 6, Gering, 26. 7, Hay Springs, 12. 7, Hemingford, 12. 7, Scottsbluff, 12. 10, Morrill, 8.