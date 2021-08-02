Kimball Clay Target team sees success in first year

The Kimball Longhorns took advantage of the USA High School Clay Target League opening up in Nebraska and gained a new sport this spring, the Kimball Longhorn Trap team.
The team, which is available to all seventh-12th graders, teaches gun safety, proper gun use and gun care, as well as skill with a shotgun.
Kimball had 15 athletes compete this year. The team practiced two days every week in April and May. Each athlete had to pass their hunter safety test to compete in the season. Because the sport is not a NSAA sport, the trap shooting athletes were also able to compete in other spring sports like track offered through the school.
The spring season consisted of five scored shoots, each shoot consisting of two rounds of 25 shots, which are entered into a system called www.claytargetgo.com. All the shoots and practices were done at the local trap facilities. At the end of the season, all the scores are compared against the other teams in the state and athletes can then earn season honors as well as the possibility of qualifying for Nationals.
Kimball had three season honors. Jarrett Schutz earned third place season high male. Kambree Hottell garnered second place season high female and Grace Anderson took third place season high female.
After the spring season competition was over, the athletes competed in the Nebraska High School Clay State Tournament shoot in June. The shoot was at home facilities and all the athletes participated, with each athlete shooting at 100 clays. The athletes were sorted into three classes based off their season scores; Varsity (19+ season average), Junior Varsity (15+ season average) and Novice (14.99 and below season average).
Kimball athletes did very well at state and had numerous honors. Jarrett Schutz earned third place Varsity male. Nolan Cook took second place Junior Varsity male. Justin Klosterman garnered third place Junior Varsity male. Kambree Hottell received first place Junior Varsity female; Grace Anderson, second place Junior Varsity female; Aaron Gillming, second place Novice male; James McGinnis, third place Novice male; Anna Coleman, first place Novice female; and Charlotte Hargreaves, third place, Novice female.
Kimball also qualified six athletes for the USA High School Clay Target League National shoot in Mason, Michigan: Jarrett Schutz, Justin Klosterman, Travis Fryda, Kambree Hottell, Grace Anderson and Nolan Cook.
Kimball did not participate this year, but hope to qualify again next year and take that opportunity to go. Another honor that Jarrett Schutz and Justin Klosterman received was All State.
Each athlete had to provide their own equipment and ammo to use for the season. The team did have some donations from: Nexgen Outfitters, Mile Pheasants Forever, Gary and Doris Burton, Clean Harbors, Don Lonsdale, High West Energy and T&B Cook Farms, to help with equipment, ammo and the thrower. Also the team is thankful for Kelly Dunegan, Sean Dunegan, Brittany Cook and Jeremy Fryda for helping coach. The team is thankful for Jeremy Williams and the Kimball Park and Rec for being able to use the trap facility at FourWinds Golf Course.
The Kimball Longhorn Trap team is looking forward to the coming spring trap season and is hopeful that more and more schools decide to add teams for even more competition.
If anyone is looking to start a team, visit www.neclaytarget.com for more information.