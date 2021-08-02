Kimball Clay Target team sees success in first year

The Kimball Longhorns took advantage of the USA High School Clay Target League opening up in Nebraska and gained a new sport this spring, the Kimball Longhorn Trap team.

The team, which is available to all seventh-12th graders, teaches gun safety, proper gun use and gun care, as well as skill with a shotgun.

Kimball had 15 athletes compete this year. The team practiced two days every week in April and May. Each athlete had to pass their hunter safety test to compete in the season. Because the sport is not a NSAA sport, the trap shooting athletes were also able to compete in other spring sports like track offered through the school.

The spring season consisted of five scored shoots, each shoot consisting of two rounds of 25 shots, which are entered into a system called www.claytargetgo.com. All the shoots and practices were done at the local trap facilities. At the end of the season, all the scores are compared against the other teams in the state and athletes can then earn season honors as well as the possibility of qualifying for Nationals.

Kimball had three season honors. Jarrett Schutz earned third place season high male. Kambree Hottell garnered second place season high female and Grace Anderson took third place season high female.