GERING — The Scottsbluff boys golf team has a list of goals to accomplish each season.

The Bearcats accomplished one of the first ones on Wednesday afternoon at the Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Treyton York shot a round of 74 and three of his teammates also scored in the 70s as Scottsbluff won the Western Conference title with a team score of 305.

"It means a lot," Bearcats coach Brock Ehler said. "I think we switched our practice up this week, really focusing on detail. It was a very focused practice and disciplined. The kids worked together and they have that chemistry and want to get better.

"We have a great nucleus of 17 kids and leadership," he said. "(Kaedon Patton) and Treyten have done a great job with leadership and we've got guys who love to compete on the golf course. It's a great scenario."

The round also was the Bearcats lowest of the season.

"At Chadron, we were on pace to hit right around 300 and then (the meet) got called because of rain and the wind," Ehler said. "If we would have doubled (the team pace) at the turn, we were looking at about a 294."

Kaedon Patton and Tommy Dredla shot a 75 and 77, respectively, as the Bearcats finished 19 strokes ahead of Alliance. Mitchell was third with a 333.

The conference title was decided as part of the overall Gering Invite. The latter event added Cheyenne Central and East into the mix among the six Western Conference schools that competed Tuesday.

Cheyenne East had the best round as a collective group as the Thunderbirds finished a stroke ahead of Scottsbluff. Cheyenne Central and Alliance were third and fourth, with respective rounds.

"I feel bad about losing to Cheyenne (East)," York said. "I felt I could have shot better (today). I missed some putts, but you can't do much about it.

But other parts of his game were working well.

"i was hitting my driver good and chipping really good, so that helped me," York said. "It wasn't my best score but close to it."

He wasn't the only player who was at the top of their game on Wednesday, or close to it.

Mitchell's Cael Peters led the field of 38 varsity golfers with 4-under 68.

"Cael is a heckuva player and great athlete," Ehler said. "I taught in Mitchell for seven years and he always had a football, a basketball or a volleyball in his hands. He has developed great hand-eye coordination and his hand skills are very, very good.

"He's also just a great kid," Ehler said. "He won the tournament today, doesn't talk a lot but very competitive. He was the first out to the practice greens (after his round) and other (players) followed him."

Cheyenne Central's Cayden Cunningham and Cheyenne East's Daniel Meyer and Alliance's Taytom Timbers all finished five strokes behind on a day in which temperatures reached into the 80s and conditions were prime for strong scores.

"There is about six or seven holes that can be a little tricky and some of the putts are hard to read (on the course)," Ehler said. "But these are great greens. Monument Shadows is always in great shape ... but we are a little strategic in how we attack the golf course. I think it payed off for us. Scores were great today and people got to watch good golf."

Gering Boys Invite

Overall standings

Cheyenne East 304, Scottsbluff 305, Cheyenne Central 314, Alliance 324, Mitchell 333, Sidney 334, Gering 341, Chadron 358

Top individuals

1. Cael Peters, Mitchell, 68. 2. Caden Cunningham, Cheyenne Central, 73. 3. Daniel Meyer, Cheyenne East, 73. 4. Taytom Timbers, Alliance, 73. 4. Treyton York, Scottsbluff, 74. 6. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 75. 7. Isaak Erickson, Cheyenne East, 75. 8. James Trask, Cheyenne East, 76. 9. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff, 77. 10. John Beier, Sidney, 77.

Western Conference

Scottsbluff 305, Alliance 324, Mitchell 333, Sidney 334, Gering 341, Chadron 358.

Top individuals

1. Cael Peters, Mitchell, 68. 2. Taytom Timbers, Alliance, 73. 3. Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 74. 4. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 75. 5. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff, 77. 6. John Beier, Sidney, 77. 7. Kian Blomstedt, Scottsbluff, 79. 8. Jaeden Dillehay, Sidney, 79. 9. Jack Maser, Gering, 80. 10. Kysen Walker, Alliance, 81.