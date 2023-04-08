KEARNEY — The Scottsbluff boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday as Braden Anderson's goal with six minutes in regulation was the difference in a 3-2 victory over Hastings.

Kellon Harris scored twice, in the 18th and 48th minutes, and he also assisted on Anderson's goal.

Eduardo Sena and Kent Castillo Leos had assists on Harris' first and second goals, respectively.

The Bearcats then fell to Elkhorn North, 3-0 in a game in which Scottsbluff a man down after a red card was handed out in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Scottsbluff keeper JT Painter made five saves in each of the games.

Gering fell in both of its games in Kearney. Elkhorn North and Hastings beat the Bulldogs by the respective scores of 7-1 and 10-0

Uriah Ybarra scored a first-half goal off an assist from Miguel Calihua-Gonzales to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead over Elkhorn North in the first half.

North tied the game 1-1 at the break then scored four times in the second half.

Gering keeper Gabriel Duthilleul stopped 20 shots against Hastings.

"Our keeper has kept us in a lot of games this season and I'm just so proud of his efforts," Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said.

Girls soccer

KEARNEY — Scottsbluff fell to Hastings and Elkhorn North by the respective scores of 2-0 and 3-0.

"Kind of a rough one," Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. "We just couldn't find the back of the net today. It feels like we had most of the possession (against Hastings) and played more on their end of the field ... but they got a couple breakaways and put them in on us."

Elkhorn North beat Gering 8-0 with seven goals coming in the first half.

Hastings then beat Gering 2-0. The last goal came after the Bulldogs had a strong chance at tying the goal in the closing moments of regulation.