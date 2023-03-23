GERING — Carleigh Pszanka scored twice as the Gering girls soccer team earned huge momentum-carrying win over Sterling, Colorado, on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

The 3-2 win was the Bulldogs first over Sterling since 2019, and also the program’s first overall in nearly two seasons. It came on the heels of two shut-out losses last weekend to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

“This is a pretty big win because this is our first win of the season and it gives us confidence for the rest of the games we have this season,” Pszanka, a senior forward said. “I think we all played together as a team. We just had really good connections and good communication.

“I think the key was just working together and I think our coaches have done a really good job of preparing us for these games,” Pszanka said. “It is hard to play those really good teams when we have six players that haven’t played soccer before. So we are all learning together and it is coming along.”

Pzanka also noted the Bulldogs’ defensive effort as Sterling was shut out in the second half.

“We have been working a lot on defense and I think our defensive line really stepped up this game and helped our goalie and our goalie helped us,” she said.

The three goals that the Bulldogs scored in the game was the most since 2021. Pszanka said her two goals felt nice.

“It was pretty exciting and it was pretty cool to have two goals for my senior year soccer season,” she said. “My teammates gave me the opportunity to be able to score, too.”

Sterling had two quick shots in the first 10 minutes of the game including one that hit the side post and bounced back into play while the second came off a free kick that went high.

Gering came right down the field after that second miss Joselyn Scott netted the Bulldogs’ first goal since last year against Holdrege with 31 minutes, 6 seconds left to play in the opening half.

The lead didn’t last long as Sterling kicked off and went straight down the field and tied the contest with a goal by Tori Mildenberger with 30:48 to play.

Sterling took the lead four minutes later when Ryann Linn scored to put the Tigers up 2-1.

Two minutes later, Pszanka hit the equalizer.

Gering’s Jocelyn Brown had an excellent shot on goal with 3:46 left to play in the half that just went high by a couple of inches.

The Bulldogs took the lead with 24:35 left to play in regulation.

Allison Herbel had the ball in the middle of the field and delivered a pass to Pszanka, who drove the field and kicked the ball into the net before getting pushed by the defender into the goalkeeper for the go-ahead goal.

After that, the Gering defense played well as they thwarted several Sterling scoring attempts to pick up their first win since April 24, 2021, when the Bulldogs beat Holdrege 7-5.

Gering hosts Torrington on Tuesday.

“I think what we did this game is what we have been doing practicing in practice and we have to come out and have good defense, good offense, and communicate well to get another win,” she said. “We just need to have fun.”