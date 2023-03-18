It wasn't the Bearcats weekend.

But it also was the first one of the spring season, and the feeling is, "just give it time".

The Scottsbluff boys soccer dropped a 2-0 result to Cheyenne East on Saturday afternoon in the Bearcats home opener at the Landers Soccer Complex a day after a 6-0 setback to Cheyenne Central in Wyoming.

"It was a much better performance than (Friday) and that's what I was looking for," Bearcats coach Nate Rock said. "We'll build off of it. I think all of the pieces are there and we've got a good core group. We've got a lot of kids who can play.

"We've had maybe two practices as a (full) team," Rock said. "There's so much that's been going on. Guys are doing different things - state basketball, DECA and other things. Some of it is just a lack of training time.

"We are experimenting with some formations and some people at different positiions," Rock said. "Central just came out and really exploited our flanks and our wings. We made some adjustments today that made that a lot better."

The Bearcats were in pretty good shape for the majority of the first half but entered the break with a 1-0 deficit. East's Fred Gamboa scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out on the final play of the half, which was set up by a Bearcats foul.

His kick from the left of the Bearcats net, curved, got past keeper JT Painter and ended up into the right side of the net just as time expired.

"I thought we were comfortable (in the first half). We moved the ball well," Rock said. "We did a lot of good things but it is a gut punch at the half. We've got to defend better there, we've got to be smarter there. Any goal in the last five minutes (of the half) is dangerous. It took the air out of our sails a little bit. It's just something we've got to learn from and we will. These boys are resilient

Brenden Bolhman then scored in the fifth minute of the second half as East doubled its lead.

"Our fullbacks got a little wide and there was a channel that (East) took advantage of," Rock said. "Again, it's a chemistry thing and it's a communication thing. We just have to be better and that will come with training."

East keepers Jayson Miller and Rylan Ward combined on the shutout but the Bearcats had their opportunities. Kellon Harris just missed the post twice, the initial chance comign with about four minutes left in the first half. The second was with roughly 10 minutes left in regulation.

Braden Anderson and Barrett Frank both had quality scoring chances in front of East's net in the second half as well. Miller had to make a diving save on the latter to keep the ball out of the net.

"It just seemed like there was a wall in front of (East's) net today," Rock said. "We certainly had our chances. Kellon had his chances, Braden had one and Barrett took a great shot and the keeper makes a great save. It was just one of those days.