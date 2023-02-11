RALSTON — The Scottsbluff and Gering prep boys wrestling teams had a dominant weekend in a Class B, District 2 tournament at Ralston High School.

Both programs advanced 10 individuals to this week's state tournament in Omaha. Scottsbluff had five individual champions, and Gering two.

Scottsbluff also finished Saturday atop the team standings with 198.5 points, and Gering was second with 191. The only weight classes where there wasn't at least one state qualifier from either school was at 160 and 285 pounds.

In addition, Chadron sophomore Quinn Bailey improved to 41-2 as he won the 152 pound title in District B-3 at Northwest High School in Grand Island. Chadon's Rhett Cullers was second at 170 pounds as he lost a decision to Norris' Joao Croteau in extra time. Teammate Davin Serres was third at 138 pounds.

Also on Saturday, Sidney's Landen Hanses finished second at 285 in a District B4 meet in Ogallala, and teammate Zech Roggasch was third at 160 pounds.

Class B state competition begins Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center Arena and the tournament continues through Saturday night.

Scottsbluff was strong in the lower to middle weights this weekend with a string of championships that began with Chase Houser at 120 pounds. That was was followed by titles from Joey Canseco (126), Connor Whiteley (138) and Bryan Morales (145).

Bearcats senior Josiah Mobley improved to 41-5 as he won the 182 pound title with a technical fall of South Sioux City's Darrius Helms in 4 minutes, 40 seconds.

Bearcats teammates, Mason Wagner and Frankie Trevino were both second at 152 and 170 pounds, respectively. Wagner fell to Nebraska City's Bayler Poston 12-3 in the final, and Trevino dropped an 8-4 decision to South Sioux City's Tony Palmer, who improved to 34-1 on the season.

Gering junior Jordan Shirley (30-3) won the championship at 132 pounds, and his senior teammate Collin Schwartzkopf improved to 35-1 with a 10-6 decision over Elkhorn North's Jadon Webster in the 220 pound title match.

Gering also had three other wrestlers fall in the final in their respective weight classes: Frost Wallace (106), Isiah Murillo (113), Axton Stone (120), Rece Knight (138) and Taydon Gorsuch (195).

The Bulldogs Jayden Hakert and Keenan Allen were third at 126 and 152 pounds, respectively, and Brasen Hakert was fourth at 145.

The Bearcats Payton Woodring and Anthony Morales were fourth at 106 and 132, respectively, as was Trenton Jenkins at 220.

Team scores

District B2

Scottsbluff 198.5, Gering 191, South Sioux City 182.5, Elkhorn North 159, Crete 103.5, Nebraska City 102, Ralston 77, Elkhorn 66, Omaha Concordia 37.5, Scotus Central Catholic 34, Auburn 28, Lincoln Northwest 4.

District B3

Cozad 202, Hastings 168, York 137, Northwest 99.5, Chadron 82, Aurora 80, Wahoo 77, Norris 75.5, Schuyler 74, Plattsmouth 66, Adams Central 2.

District B4

Waverly 234, Blair 192, Columbus Lakeview 126, Lexington 122, Minden 116.5, Gothenburg 87, McCook 63.5, Fort Calhoun 61, Ogallala 56, Sidney 53, Holdrege 20, Alliance 14.